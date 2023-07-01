Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Pooja Bhatt just redeem herself with her lessons in humanity for Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid?

After a couple of weeks of getting bashed online, Pooja Bhatt seems to have finally found some supporters too. She did start off on the wrong foot in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, acting superior to others and unwilling to listen to others' points of view. In the latest episode, however, she seemed to have redeemed herself. Pooja Bhatt was earning a lot of flak online for her 'masterni' attitude inside the Bigg Boss house.

Wise words for Bebika

On Friday's episode, Pooja proved that she knows when to give the right feedback even to her friends on more than one instance. After Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani exchanged heated words in the kitchen, the former got a little too mean with the latter, even mocking her accent. The women, who were friends for the first few days of the show, have now become sworn enemies, exchanging barbs at any given opportunity. It was expected that Pooja would once again support Bebika as she always has but she pleasantly surprised everyone when she told her that she was being too nasty and for without any reason.

She told Bebika how Manisha was genuinely hurt and how she was wrong for saying that she will burn her face. Not only Manisha, she even let Bebika know that what she said for Jiya Shankar was also wrong (Bebika said she's make food for Jiya happily as she is about to leave the show). This came as a bigger surprise because Pooja had previously been not that supportive of Jiya when she tried to put her and Palak Purswani down during that episode in the kitchen last week.

Even as she tried to let Bebika see the error in her ways, she still did not say that she would stop being friends with her, which is not something that could be said about Manisha. Pooja praised her innocent heart that hides beneath the anger as she tried to pacify her. True, however, that no one can be blamed for trying to cut ties with Bebika after spending two weeks with her.

Slammed Jad Hadid

Later on in the episode, after long kisses were exchanged, Pooja showed how no one can misbehave under her nose. After Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri exchanged a long kiss as a dare during a task, Pooja overheard him telling Avinash Sachdeva how she was a 'bad kisser'. Pooja instantly told him that he was being a ‘bi*ch’ for gossiping about a woman he had just kissed, behind her back. She gave him an earful and others also agreed that he was being too mean. Pooja may not have the softest spot for Akanksha but she surely knows how to differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. Later at night, when Jad said the same thing to Jiya and Avinash, they did not seem to mind his rude opinions as much.

To be honest, when someone of Pooja's popularity joins Bigg Boss, one does not imagine them taking on such an active role as she has on the show. She heartily participates in activities, fights and chats. With Abhishek Malhan taking a more stagnant approach, she might just emerge as one of the better contenders for the top spot.

