Dharavi Bank trailer: Vivek Oberoi is out to destroy Suniel Shetty's and his 30,000 crore criminal empire. Watch

The official trailer of Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi-starrer series Dharavi Bank was released on Tuesday afternoon. The show is set in Mumbai and tells the story of a cop trying to topple over a powerful gangster, who is the de facto government in Mumbai. The trailer received praise from fans for its violent and gritty approach.

A menacing Suniel Shetty interrogates a rather stubborn man about a file in the opening shots of the trailer. As the man refuses to divulge the information, Suniel’s character murders him in cold blood. After that rather violent cold open, we see how Suniel's Thalaivan rules the Dharavi Bank, a de facto industry that has its talons in everything from shipping ports to sports and from real estate to politicians. But there is no proof against this powerful man, a voice over says.

Enter super cop Vivek Oberoi, who promises that the Mumbai Police Force will not just stop this nexus but demolish it. What follows is a montage of Vivek kicking some butt on the roads of suburban Mumbai and in the dingy bylanes of Dharavi. A scheming politician, played by Sonali Kulkarni, warns Vivek’s character that Thalaivan is beyond his reach, but it is clear Vivek is in no mood to relent.

Thalaivan helms the biggest crime syndicate - 'Dharavi Bank', will JCP Jayant succeed in his pursuit to bring down this 30,000 CR crime nexus, in the heart of the city?#DharaviBank, releases on 19 November.#TrailerOutNow @SunielVShetty @vivekoberoi @sonalikulkarni pic.twitter.com/8qO0G5zMOM — MX Player (@MXPlayer) November 8, 2022

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Suniel Shetty, who marks his digital debut with this show, will be seen as Thalaivan - the unattainable kingpin of Dharavi Bank. Determined to take this empire down is JCP Jayant Gavaskar, played by the versatile Vivek Anand Oberoi. For each of them, this is a fight for family, for honor, for power, and for duty – but who will have the last say?”

Speaking about essaying Thalaivan, Suniel Shetty says, “He is powerful, ruthless and is also the most giving to those he considers his family, the people of Dharavi. Through the making of the show, I realized how OTT allows you to really deep dive into your character and Thalaivan made for the perfect digital debut for me.” Speaking about why he agreed to play the cop, Vivek Anand Oberoi says, “Dharavi Bank is a complex story that goes beyond just bringing down a crime empire. It shows how far one can go for family, for one’s duty and tests one’s morality.”

Directed by Samit Kakkad and produced by Zee Studios, the series also features an ensemble support cast comprising of Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, and Siddharth Menon. All episodes of this thriller will stream on MX Player, November 19 onwards.

