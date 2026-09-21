Doctor X trailer: When and where to watch Kim Ji Won’s first K-drama in two years in India

South Korean actor Kim Ji Won is returning to k-drama world after two years, since her last show Queen of Tears broke all records. In Doctor X: Mafia in White, the actor steps into the shoes of Gye Soo Jung, a gifted surgeon who appears to have complete control over the operating table but very little interest in fitting into the world around her.

A still from Doctor x starring Kim Ji Won.

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The first teaser and trailer present her as blunt, fiercely confident and almost impossible to intimidate. But while her surgical skills are not in question, the mystery surrounding her past could be just as important to the story.

What is Doctor X about?

Doctor X: Mafia in White is a Korean adaptation of the Japanese medical drama Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon. The Korean version takes the basic idea of an exceptionally talented surgeon and places her inside a hospital where ambition, influence and internal politics are just as important as medicine.

Kim Ji Won plays Gye Soo Jung, a surgeon whose extraordinary ability has earned her the name “Doctor X”. She is also referred to as the “mad dog of the operating room”. She is brought to Guseo University Hospital through a doctor-placement agency run by Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun).

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{{^usCountry}} She is not the sort of doctor who appears interested in pleasing her seniors or carefully navigating hospital politics. Her confidence comes from knowing exactly what she can do when she is in an operating room. That attitude, however, puts her at odds with the people running the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is not the sort of doctor who appears interested in pleasing her seniors or carefully navigating hospital politics. Her confidence comes from knowing exactly what she can do when she is in an operating room. That attitude, however, puts her at odds with the people running the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The hospital is headed by Bu Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo), while Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok) is an intern who gets an unexpected opportunity to see her surgical abilities up close.

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Unlike a typical K-drama medical story

The first trailer makes it clear that Soo Jung is not being written as the usual compassionate doctor who calmly reassures patients before surgery. She is direct, sometimes startlingly so, and seems to have complete faith in her own judgment.

When she prepares to operate, she confidently says, “I will perform the surgery,” while Hee Sook describes her as, “She is our agency’s top ace: surgeon Gye Soo Jung.”

Her unusual way of speaking to patients is also highlighted in the teaser and the trailer. At one point, she tells one of them, “Decide. Do you want to die in a month or in 100 years?”

The trailer also shows her reciting the Hippocratic Oath: “On my honor and of my own free will, I swear all of this as a doctor.”

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From there, the trailer moves between intense operating-room sequences and increasingly unsettling images. She is shown handling difficult procedures with remarkable confidence, but another scene shows her apparently being attacked and choked.

The footage also describes her as “The most dangerous doctor” and raises another question: “Isn’t she completely obsessed with surgery?”

Doctor X release date, cast and what to expect

Doctor X: Mafia in White is directed by Lee Jung Rim and written by Pyeon Seung Geun. The cast also includes Lee Jin Hee, Kim Young Min, Lee Sung Wook, Kwon Seung Woo, Heo Jun Seok, Choi Deok Moon, Kim Jung Young, Kim Young Ahand Choi Kwang Il.

The series is also being described as SBS’s first medical noir drama and forms part of the broadcaster’s wider “Cider Universe”, which includes titles such as Taxi Driver, The Fiery Priest and The Judge from Hell.

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Doctor X: Mafia in White will premiere on October 9, 2026, at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS, with new episodes airing on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be simultaneously air internationally on Netflix.