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Dutton Ranch release date and time: When and where to watch Yellowstone spinoff

Dutton Ranch set to premiere on May 15, 2026, featuring Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler starting anew in South Texas.

May 10, 2026 04:46 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Dutton Ranch is all set for premiere on May 15. The fans are eager for the new addition to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. The new series will revolve around the characters of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The storyline will follow the two leaving Montana behind and starting fresh at a new ranch in South Texas. The viewers want to know just when and where they can check in.

Premiere of Dutton Ranch

Dutton Ranch set to premiere on May 15, 2026.(X)

Dutton Ranch will premiere as a special two-episode event on Friday, May 15, 2026. The new episodes will thereafter go live every Friday, culminating in a first season of nine episodes. One fan said about the double episode premiere, “They’re starting off with a double episode, and that’s just the way to get sucked back into Beth and Rip’s world. Another user said, “Glad they’re spacing it out weekly instead of dumping the whole season. Feels like a real event.”

The season finale is slated to air around July 3, 2026, so fans get roughly two months of fresh episodes. Fans who have already rewatched Yellowstone are eager to discover what happens to Beth and Rip in this new chapter. “As a longtime fan, if you loved the final season of Yellowstone, this spin-off is basically the next chapter in their story,” one remarked.

Where to watch the show

 
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