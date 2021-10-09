Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elnaaz Norouzi reveals being part of International Emmy nominated Israeli show Tehraan's season two
web series

Elnaaz Norouzi reveals being part of International Emmy nominated Israeli show Tehraan’s season two

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi talks about starring with Hollywood actor Glenn Close in the second season of the Israeli show Tehraan.
Actor Elnaaz Norouzi shot for the second season of Tehraan in Athens.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:57 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Currently in Athens, Greece, Elnaaz Norouzi’ excitement about her latest project is palpable. The actor is in the European nation to shoot for the second season of the Israeli thriller, Tehran.

“When I saw season one, I wished, ‘Oh , I should have been in this series’. And then when I got to audition for it earlier this year, I had to give it my all. It worked out, and I am super happy. I am busy shooting for it now,” gushes the 29-year-old actor.

The first season of the show has also been nominated at the International Emmys this year. And Norouzi says she got the news when she landed in Athens.

“We have different schedules. When I landed here, the nominees were out, and we all were freaking out here! Even the producers weren’t really expecting this to happen. We all just met for a drink in the evening and celebrated it. It is a great thing for the show, and we have Glenn Close for this season, making it so big,” confesses the Sacred Games actor, who is also excited about working with Oscar-winning actor Glenn Close.

Norouzi, who has travelling throughout the pandemic to shoot for the international project, confesses that the scenario is much different now.

“I went to Europe when things (the pandemic) was not so bad. Then when it got worse there, I travelled to India. The experience is not the same anymore. Now you have a lot of protocols, you have to show your vaccination papers. Every country has these forms now which you have to fill with the addresses. it is not as easy as before, when you just used to book your flights and take off,” she ends.

