Elvish Yadav gives tour of his under-construction home, shows balcony where he will share drinks with his ‘wife’. Watch

Vlogger and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is celebrating 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. In his latest vlog, Elvish gave a tour of his new under-construction home and showed off his new cars. Elvish won Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this month and took home ₹25 lakh prize money. (Also read: Elvish Yadav says he may participate in Bigg Boss 17, adds 'They'll definitely get some YouTubers')

Elvish starts the vlog by announcing the new milestone they hit on the channel. However, his mother tells him that she will cut a cake only when he hits 10 million subs. Elvish then tells his viewers how some fans entered his home and went all the way up to the first floor where his mother lives. She got scared on watching three unknown women and a couple of men banging on her door to catch a glimpse of Elvish. He requested fans not to do that anymore and respect his personal space.

The vlogger then took his friends to his under-construction home. He showed the ground floor where his parents will live, the big living room, large rooms and kitchen and then went up the staircase to his floor. He began the tour of his floor by showing the viewers a large balcony and said: ‘Yahan main aur meri bahu daaru piyenge (here, me and my future wife will share drinks)’. He also showed his room, walk-in closet and the lavish bathroom. He mentioned that he won't add doors to his bathroom or closet and simply close the door of his room when he has to use them.

Watch the video here:

Elvish and his friends then spot an ice cream seller on the road and ask him if he knows who Elvish Yadav is. When he says he doesn't know about Elvish, the vlogger asks for his UPI scanner to give him some extra money. Elvish doesn't reveal how much money they gave him but promises that they made the man ‘very happy’.

Elvish also recently met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Chautala. The top 5 finalists of this Bigg Boss OTT season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt.

