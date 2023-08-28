Elvish Yadav says he may participate in Bigg Boss 17, adds 'They'll definitely get some YouTubers'

YouTuber Elvish Yadav may participate in the next season of Bigg Boss and has dropped hints in his latest vlog. Elvish won the recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT 2. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav greets fans at Gurugram event, watch) Elvish Yadav asks fans to suggest whether he should take up any offers of joining Bigg Boss 17.

Elvish in Bigg Boss 17?

His friends first suggested that he is "thinking" about participating in Bigg Boss 17. Elvish then said, “I am not just thinking about that. Let me give you a surprise. Kya Bigg Boss 17 hum hai? Yeh hai (pointing towards his friend), mai hu ya hum me se koi ho sakta hai. (Are we in Bigg Boss 17? Is he participating or am I? Maybe someone from our group)?”

He added, "I don't know, going by what I observed, they will definitely get some YouTubers to Bigg Boss this time. They had a great time working with us, and also realised that YouTubers are good people as well. They loved our engagement rate." Elvish further said that he stepped out of the house to realise there were too many reels made on him.

Elvish seeks fans' advice

Elvish also asked his fans to suggest what he should do if he is approached for Bigg Boss 17. "Public batayegi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere pass aata hai toh. Kya tum dekhna chahte ho mujhe Bigg boss ke andar dubara? Ya mujhe kisi aur show me dekhna chahte ho? (Public tell me what I should do if I get an offer for Bigg Boss 17. Do you want to see me inside the Bigg Boss house again, or would you prefer to see me in a different show?)”

In his vlog, Elvish also met orphan kids at an orphanage and the kids presented him with hand-made cards and flowers.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish is a content creator who entered Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this year and went on to become the season winner. The show wrapped up earlier this month with a grand finale that was also hosted by Salman.

