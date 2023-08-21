Bigg Boss 17 to go on air soon: Couples vs singles theme, possible participants - here's what we know so far

Alice Kaushik in Bigg Boss 17?

A Filmibeat report quoted a source saying that Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are in talks regarding their participation on Bigg Boss 17 and the makers "are keen to sign the real-life couple for the show and discussion has reached the advanced stage".

Alice and Kanwar have worked together in Pandya Store. She has also worked in Suryaputra Karn and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum while he is known for shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Do Dil Ek Jaan, and Piya Rangrezz.

Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17?

Another report on ETimes quoted sources from the show's production to say that Maitree actor Samarth has also been finalised for Bigg Boss 17. The report added that Bigg Boss 17 will pit real-life couples opposite singles. Four couples and five singles are likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as contestants this year. Samarth has previously featured in Splitsvilla and Udaariyaan.

Bigg Boss

The reality show will mark its seventeenth season when it premieres next month. It is the Hindi adaptation of the British TV show Big Brother and first aired in 2006. Sixteen seasons later, the show has been made in six languages in India alone. These include Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 came to a conclusion last week after Bollywood star Salman Khan held the grand finale and announced YouTube Elvish Yadav as the winner. The finale episode garnered a peak concurrent viewership of 72 lakh on the digital platform Jio Cinema. A total of 23 lakh viewers streamed the entire live telecast of the grand finale.

Salman returns as Bigg Boss host

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for more than a decade. It began with Arshad Warsi as the host and Shilpa Shetty soon took over as the host for the second season. Even Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for the third season before Salman Khan was finally roped in.

