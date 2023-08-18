Elvish Yadav meets Haryana CM at his residence after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was invited by the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to his residence on Friday. The CM shared a photo with Elvish on Twitter and congratulated him on his win. Proud fans have been sharing their reaction to the tweet. Also read: Elvish Yadav claims he received '280 million votes in just 15 minutes' during grand finale

Elvish with Manohar Lal Khattar

Elvish Yadav with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at Sant Kabir Kutir in Haryana.

The photo features Manohar Lal Khattar greeting Elvish Yadav with a bouquet of flowers. The Bigg Boss winner looked rather casual in all-blue colour athleisure. Sharing the moment, the CM wrote in Hindi, “The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field.”

“Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future,” he added.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Current chief minister with future chief minister of Haryana.” “Elvish Yadav always on top,” added another. One more said, “Elvish won our heart and trophy.” Someone also commented, “Systumm hai apne bhai ka (it's his rule).”

Elvish wins Bigg Boss OTT 2

On Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish became the winner of the season with heavy votes. He defeated Abhishek Malhan and lifted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy in the grand finale, which was hosted on Monday. Host Salman Khan made the announcement.

Elvish created history with his big win as he is the first wildcard entry to become the winner of the show. He was among the top two finalists with Abhishek Malhan as many had predicted. Elvish walked home with prize money of ₹25 lakh.

Elvish on winning the show

Talking about his win, Elvish told Hindustan Times moments after lifting the winning trophy, "I knew jeetunga toh mai hi (I knew I was going to win)… maybe. Abhishek (Malhan) was quite strong. He was in the house since the beginning with the support of his million followers. It was like uske jeetne ke chances hai poore poore (he had a fair chance). But, I never said that I will be a one-sided winner.”

“Maine seekha patience (My biggest takeaway is patience). This especially happened when we used to wait for tasks. I would just sit and wait for Bigg Boss to announce the task. That waiting period was very challenging. I will take that with me in life,” he also shared his biggest lesson from spending time inside the Bigg Boss house. Elvish had said previously that he got 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes during the live voting.

