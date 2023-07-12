Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: Succession, The Last of Us, The Bear, Jeremy Strong, Jenna Ortega get top nods

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday. The TV shows that got the maximum nods this year included HBO's recently-concluded Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Netflix's Better Call Saul and The Crown, ABC's Abbott Elementary and the new favourite, FX's The Bear. (Also Read: 75th Emmy Awards to air in India on Lionsgate Play, nominations out on this date)

When and where to watch Emmys in India

The Bear and Succession are among the top nominees at Emmys 2023

The Emmys will stream live on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST. As the Emmy Awards celebrated 75 illustrious years, the Television Academy made the decision to give the iconic statuette an update, honouring its timeless significance. Drawing inspiration from Halley's Comet, which graces us with its presence once every 75 years, the enhanced statuette pays homage to the realms of art, history, and talent.

Top Nominations

The nominees for best drama series are: Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Yellowjackets, House of the Dragon and Andor.

The nominees for best comedy series are: Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: Beef, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones & The Six, Fleishman Is in Trouble and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, Succession; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Brian Cox, Succession and Jeff Bridges, The Old Man.

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets; Sarah Snook, Succession; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us: Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale and Keri Russell, The Diplomat.

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building and Jason Segel, Shrinking.

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Christina Applegate, Dead to Me; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday; Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.

The nominees for outstanding talk series are: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Problem With Jon Stewart.

The nominees for outstanding television movie are: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2, Prey and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The nominees for best supporting actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Carrigan, Barry; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso; Henry Winkler, Barry and James Marsden, Jury Duty.

