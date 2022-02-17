Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love teaser: Rahul Bose returns with Farhan and Zoya Akhtar's 'wacky' web show

Farhan Akhtar has shared the teaser of his co-production, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. It is a web show featuring Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai and Vihaan Samat.
Vihaan Samat and Rahul Bose in stills from Eternally Confused and Eager for Love teaser.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rahul Bose is back, this time with a ‘wacky’ web series titled Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. The teaser of the web show introduces an awkward young man named Ray (Vihaan Samat), a confused twenty-four year old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love, and getting advice from his guardians, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai. 

Sharing the teaser on social media, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “It’s not always easy finding love. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.”

It opens with Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai having a discussion with Vihaan Samat. Suchitra tells him, “we have organised something for you." It goes on to show visuals that indicate Vihaan has been trying his luck with women but in vain. Rahul Bose is seen giving him relationship advice, “Just don't say anything stupid. Be your own diaper.” 

It goes on to show how ‘an awkward adult’ Ray takes cues from his imaginary friend – a wizard doll which he uses as a keychain, which is actually a representation of Ray’s inner voice.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love was planned in 2020 and has been made under the collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Netflix. It will begin streaming on Netflix from March 18. 

Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the show also stars Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai in pivotal roles. 

Rahul's last film project was Anvita Dutt's supernatural thriller, Bulbbul. He was later seen in web show, Bombay Begums. Both released on Netflix. Suchitra has been quite active in the OTT space. She was last seen in Netflix show, Call My Agent: Bollywood. 

Talking about the show, Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby said, “Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post modern world."

rahul bose farhan akhtar zoya akhtar
