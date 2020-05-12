e-paper
Rahul Bose campaigns against rising domestic violence

The actor says cases of domestic violence are on the rise during lockdown and that needs to be addressed

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 13:00 IST
Sonil Dedhia
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rahul Bose says he’s working with an NGO to tackle child abuse
In an effort to join forces to combat and address the sharp rise of domestic violence, Rahul Bose who has been associated with an NGO that works towards women empowerment for a decade, has developed a campaign against domestic violence. The actor believes the video—titled #LockdownOnDomesticViolence and featuring a string of celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit Nene ,Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, , Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma—was necessary as cases of domestic violence have witnessed a spike amid the lockdown.

“An on ground campaign is the need of the hour. During the lockdown when the male members of the family are staying at house, they get frustrated. Females, who had a little freedom in the absence of the males, are also not getting it. So, the frustration is building up for both. Naturally, there is more domestic violence under these situations,” he says.

The video has been made in three languages—Marathi, Hindi and English with an attempt to reach to people across the globe, “The English campaign has been noticed by people the world over. Marathi was specifcally for this state and Hindi to reach out to everyone in the country. The idea of the campaign was to create a larger impact and reach everyone across different cultural and socio-economic stratus. It is great that along with prominent Bollywood celebrities, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray) supported the campaign,” says Bose.

 

Earlier this week, social media was abuzz with conversations on an Instagram group named ‘Bois locker room’ which was being used by some Delhi teens to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and make lewd comments. Bose, says a holistic human approach is needed to tackle the situation, “I have been working with another NGO which tackles the issue of child sexual abuse. We have been doing workshops in schools talking about their personal space, abuse, trust issues across ages and also with the staff and parents. We have to look at a 360 degree approach. We were in the process of developing a module about child sexual abuse among children when Covid-19 happened. The route we are trying to take is empathy and timeliness as I believe that these are the two cornerstones of correct humanitarian response.I am not saying to forgive and forget but I think we need a human approach to tackle this problem,” he signs off.

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
