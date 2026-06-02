Euphoria season 3 ending explained: What happened in the last episode?

Euphoria has concluded the final episode of its 3rd season. The last episode, titled "In God We Trust," aired on HBO on May 31 and brought major deaths, a drug spiral, and a final stretch that tied back to the show’s darker themes. .

Rue’s final moments

Zendaya as Rue from the third season of Euphoria. (Patrick Wymore/HBO via AP)(AP)

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Season 3 ended with Rue Bennett dead, several other characters in shock, and the show closing on a violent and emotional note. Rue’s story ended after she was poisoned with laced painkillers given to her by Alamo Brown. In the finale, she imagines that Fezco has escaped prison and that she will see him again, but that reunion does not happen. Instead, Rue is found dead on Ali’s sofa.

A post-episode breakdown quoted creator Sam Levinson saying, “It just felt like the honest ending.” He added, “The honest ending is that people like Rue don't make it.” Levinson also said he wanted to tell the story for Angus Cloud and for people who did not get a second chance.

Other big endings

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{{^usCountry}} The finale also ends Laurie’s storyline. When federal agents close in, she says, “I can’t go to prison,” and hangs herself. Actress Martha Kelly said in the post-episode featurette that learning Laurie dies hit her hard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The finale also ends Laurie’s storyline. When federal agents close in, she says, “I can’t go to prison,” and hangs herself. Actress Martha Kelly said in the post-episode featurette that learning Laurie dies hit her hard. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The episode also resolves the Alamo plot. Ali goes after him at the strip club and kills him in a shootout. Colman Domingo had warned fans in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the finale would “smack people in the face.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode also resolves the Alamo plot. Ali goes after him at the strip club and kills him in a shootout. Colman Domingo had warned fans in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the finale would “smack people in the face.” {{/usCountry}}

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Cassie is the final major survivor shown on screen. She is shown to be sitting alone in the mansion after everything falls apart around her. Zendaya had earlier told The Drew Barrymore Show, “I think so,” when asked if season 3 would be the show’s last. The remark could be connected to the show's ending with the death of major characters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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