Explained: What Ananya Panday meant when she said Vijay Deverakonda is in 'rush' to meet Mika Singh

Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday several questions about their dating life when they appeared together in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. While Ananya declared that she is single, numerous hints were dropped about Vijay's rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. Also Read| Koffee With Karan ep 4: Karan Johar confirms Ananya Panday dated Ishaan Khatter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rumours have been doing rounds for over a year now that Vijay is dating Rashmika Mandanna, with whom he starred in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. When Karan asked Vijay about these reports on Koffee With Karan, the actor replied, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created." He also said that he never discloses his relationship status as he does not want to break the hearts of his fans.

However, Ananya Panday later dropped a major hint that there might be some truth in the rumours about Vijay and Rashmika. When asked to comment on his relationship status during the rapid-fire round, Ananya did a play on words and replied, "I feel like he is in a rush...to meet Mika...Singh. Get it." As Ananya continued to laugh, Karan also caught the meaning behind the comment and repeated, "Oh he is in a rush to meet Mika." Meanwhile, Vijay simply asked Ananya, "you think that," and she replied, "Yes."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diet Sabya decodes Ananya Panday's comment.

The code was later decoded by Diet Sabya's Instagram page. Sharing a snapshot of an Instagram user asking to explain the Mika Singh joke, Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram Stories, "RUSH + MIKA = @rashmika_mandanna?" adding two eyes emojis.

During the episode, Karan Johar also confirmed that Ananya Panday was in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter and they later broke up. They also left social media guessing about a popular public figure that Ananya wants to marry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON