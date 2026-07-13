Fans cheer for Akanksha Choudhary after fiery showdown with Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp: ‘She cooked Shilpa’

The temperature inside the Lock Upp house is soaring. After Akanksha Choudhary received a harsh prison sentence and spent a day in the Lock Upp prison, she came out and immediately got into a fight with Shilpa Shinde. The house had been divided into two categories — controller and dependent.

What happened on Lock Upp 2?

Akanksha Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde had a showdown on Lock Upp 2.

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Being the controller, Shilpa made sure to take revenge for the humiliation she went through last week during her fight with Akanksha. She asked Akanksha to change the bedsheets on her bed, but despite being a dependent, Akanksha refused to comply, leading to a showdown between the two. While Yogesh Rawat was trying to hold Akanksha back, Shilpa took a sharp jab at her, saying, "This is your aukaat (Status)." Akanksha, however, argued that since they were both contestants on the same show, their status was the same.

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'Akanksha cooked Shilpa'

{{^usCountry}} Fans picked sides in the Akanksha-Shilpa clash. Many lauded Akanksha for giving what they called a befitting response to Shilpa's bullying. A fan wrote, "The way akanksha wrapped that argument up, and left no room for a comeback— it was so satisfying to watch! 💅🏻" Another comment read, "She cooked Shilpa left right and centre." Another user pointed out that even the other contestants found Shilpa's behaviour rude. The comment read, "Dheeraj & #YogeshRawat (out of concern)stood there to stop #AkankshaChoudhary from crossing the line but once shinde went below the belt, they were like: "Shinde signed up for this, we're out." One more comment read, "This girl doesn’t miss. Every comeback is straight from the top rope. 💀" Another comment read, "Shilpa Shinde is sooo vilee!!" 'Akanksha deserves it' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans picked sides in the Akanksha-Shilpa clash. Many lauded Akanksha for giving what they called a befitting response to Shilpa's bullying. A fan wrote, "The way akanksha wrapped that argument up, and left no room for a comeback— it was so satisfying to watch! 💅🏻" Another comment read, "She cooked Shilpa left right and centre." Another user pointed out that even the other contestants found Shilpa's behaviour rude. The comment read, "Dheeraj & #YogeshRawat (out of concern)stood there to stop #AkankshaChoudhary from crossing the line but once shinde went below the belt, they were like: "Shinde signed up for this, we're out." One more comment read, "This girl doesn’t miss. Every comeback is straight from the top rope. 💀" Another comment read, "Shilpa Shinde is sooo vilee!!" 'Akanksha deserves it' {{/usCountry}}

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Other fans pointed out that Shilpa was only reacting to the way she was treated by Akanksha last week, when Akanksha made personal remarks about her, even bringing up the fact that she does not have children. A fan wrote, "Love how shilpa brings the spice and she is right." Another user commented, "She insulted Shilpa by calling out that she didn’t have kids. Making fun of someone infertility and choice not to have kids? Do you expect anyone to be nice to the person who said it?"

Other comments read, "Akanksha desrves it after what she said to Shilpa." "Ak was really rude to her last week, why would she be nice with anyone? Nobody took a stand for her." One more comment pointed out that Akanksha never apologised for her behaviour, writing, "Plus ak never even apologised to shilpa or shreya."