Fans hail 'con artist' Shahid Kapoor for his performance in new Farzi promo, say 'rukega nahi'. Watch

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with Farzi, in which he plays a con artist. The actor has shared a new promo from the upcoming show and it introduces the viewers to his character of an underdog street artist, who can make a copy even better than the original. Also read: On Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, Farzi team gives fans a glimpse of his character, shares new video. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by Amazon Prime with the caption, “ART IS TRUTH baaki sab FARZI (rest all is fake) - THE ARTIST Farzi… Feb 10.” The video shows Shahid Kapoor as an artist named Sunny. He is seen asking people to lend him money and waiting on the roadside with his many art pieces. His friend is seen introducing him as the one who makes rip-offs better than the original. Shahid is then seen coming up with the idea of making fake currency notes of their own, while on the other side an investigating officer (Raashii Khanna) is seen saying, “rokna padega nahi to rukega nahi (we will have to stop him somehow else he won't stop at all).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of Shahid loved the new Farzi promo and hailed him for his acting talent. A fan wrote in the comments section, “ah hero kuch alag he hai iske acting amazing hai (this actor is different, his acting is amazing).” Another said, “Shahid himself is a great Art-ist.” One more said, “You're brilliant artist.” One more comment read: “Artist bole to kalaakaar.. Hath me jaadu hai uske.. Bole to con.” A viewer also commented, “This series is going to be a blockbuster series of this year.” One more comment read: “rukega nahi (won't stop).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, Farzi revolves around an artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. The 8-episode Amazon Prime series has been directed by The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK). Vijay Sethupathi plays the parallel lead, an investigating officer in the show.

On taking up Farzi as his OTT debut, Shahid recently told PTI in an interview, “I have been acting for 20 years and I always feel that I need to keep challenging myself, otherwise, I might get bored, repetitive or complacent. It is important to put a new goal and challenges in front of you."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.