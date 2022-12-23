Fans compare Alia Bhatt's Koffee With Karan dress with Lily Collins' Emily in Paris look, say 'Alia owned it'

Lily Collins, who is know for her fashion choices in her Netflix show Emily in Paris, is back with season 3 of the series. In the latest season, which dropped on December 21, the actor is seen making a statement in a body-hugging pink and red dress. A section of online users were quick to point out that a few months ago, actor Alia Bhatt was seen wearing the same dress as she appeared with Ranveer Singh in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. While some said Alia wore the dress better, others were impressed that she wore it before the Hollywood actor. Also read: Emily In Paris season 3 review

On Emily in Paris, Lily's titular character is seen seen gravitating towards playful prints and attention-grabbing looks. One of her picks on Emily in Paris season 3 was a printed pink dress with red petals designed by international label, Magda Butrym. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels. In July, Alia wore the same dress with red heels on Koffee With Karan season 7. The printed dress featured long sleeves, a ruched mini skirt with a huge flower on the shoulder. After Emily in Paris 3's premiere, fans took to social media to share pictures of Lily's Emily and Alia in the same dress.

Commenting on a collage of Alia and Lily shared on Instagram, a user wrote, "Alia looks better." Many also dropped heart and fire emojis. One comment read, "Alia owned this look." A person also tagged Alia's stylist in the comments section, and praised her by writing, "@stylebyami so proud of you, getting there before the rest!"

Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on July 7. For the first episode of the Karan Johar-hosted celebrity chat show, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sat on the Koffee couch. The actors were seen together in the 2019 film Gully Boy, and recently worked on their second movie together, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan. Alia, who gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor in November, was seen last in Brahamastra Part One: Shiva with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Before that she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Her upcoming films include Farhan Akhtar’s Jee le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, as well as her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

