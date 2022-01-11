Emily in Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix, Lily Collins shares 'exciting news': 'Truly love you all'

Emily in Paris, Netflix's romantic comedy series, starring actor Lily Collins, has been renewed for two more seasons. The announcement was made on the Instagram page of the show.

The renewal comes after season two, featuring Lily, as marketing executive Emily Cooper, premiered on December 22. The news was shared on the Emmy-nominated show's official Instagram page. The post reads, “Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4! Emily is officially returning for two more seasons.”

Lily also shared the news on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!”

Emily in Paris follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company, reported Variety.

In the show, she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The second season of the show sees Emily travel from Paris to the French Riviera, including Saint-Tropez. In season two, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work -- which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who infuriates and intrigues her.

As per Variety, the next season will be shot once again at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the French capital in the spring or summer. Some other locations are being explored, including London.

The show bowed in October 2020 and was liked on the streaming platform. Emily in Paris also earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program.

The Netflix series is created by Darren Star, who is also a writer and executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming.

Darren, whose track record includes hit series like Sex and the City, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place, is wrapping up the shoot of his new show Uncoupled later this month and is then expected to dedicate himself to the writing of season three of Emily in Paris.

The romantic comedy series is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.