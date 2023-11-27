Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt in Darlings to Vijay Varma for Dahaad, here's complete list of winners
Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Hansal Mehta's Scoop wins best series, Rajkummar Rao is best actor (male) award in the critics category. Check out full winners list.
Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 honoured actors, directors and technicians for their OTT series and web original films. The awards ceremony was held on Sunday and saw everyone from Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor in attendance. Alia bagged the best actor award in web original film (female) for Darlings, while Rajkummar Rao won best actor (male) award in the critics category for his Netflix film Monica O My Darling. Also read: Alia Bhatt wins best actor at Filmfare OTT Awards, poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt
Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha were awarded the best actor, series (female) in critics category for Scoop and Dahaad, respectively. Meanwhile Vijay Varma bagged the same award in the male category for Dahaad.
Scoop was awarded best series at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, while Trial by Fire won the trophy for best series in critics category. Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) shared the best actor (female) award in the critics category.
Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.
Best Series
Best Series, Critics'
Trial By Fire
Best Director Series
Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)
Best Director, Critics'
Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama
Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama
Karishma Tanna (Scoop)
Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Tvf Pitchers S2
Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special
Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Best Film, Web Original
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Director, Web Original Film
Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film
Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film
Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)
Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)
Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Technical Awards
Best Original Story, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Screenplay, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Dialogue, Series
Karan Vyas (Scoop)
Best Adapted Screenplay, Series
Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)
Best Cinematographer, Series
Pratik Shah (Jubilee)
Best Production Design, Series
Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)
Best Editing, Series
Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)
Best Costume Design, Series
Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)
Best Background Music, Series
Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)
Best Original Soundtrack, Series
Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)
Best Vfx, Series
Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)
Best Sound Design (Series)
Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)
Best Story (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)
Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)
Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)
Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)
Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Production Design (Web Original Film)
Meenal Agarwal (Qala)
Best Editing (Web Original Film)
Nitin Baid (Darlings)
Best Background Music (Web Original Film)
Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)
Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)
Short Films
Best Short Film (Fiction)
Jahaan
Best Director, Short Film
Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)
Best Actor Short Film (Male)
Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
Best Actor Short Film (Female)
Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film
Soul-Kadhi