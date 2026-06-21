From 7K to 136K followers: India's Got Latent breakout star Sukrut Deo earns praises from Alia Bhatt, Samay Raina

It took exactly one performance for Sukrut Deo to go completely viral. The Marathi theater artist walked onto the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 with just about 6,000 to 7,000 Instagram followers. Within hours of the broadcast, his social media erupted, pushing his follower count past the 100,000 mark as fans rushed to praise his talent. He has already crossed 136,000 followers and counting.

From 7K to 136K followers: How Sukrut Deo became India's Got Latent season 2's biggest star.

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His act has quickly become the defining highlight of the new season, earning public praise from top stars like Alia Bhatt as well as show creator Samay Raina. The premiere also featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests, promoting their upcoming action film Alpha.

The performance that left everyone speechless

Sukrut is a versatile Maharashtra-based performer who works as an actor, poet, comedian, and theatre artist. Having spent close to seven years working in Marathi theatre alongside a few Marathi television appearances, his seasoned stage presence was instantly recognisable.

During the act, Sukrut played a drunk man and remained fiercely dedicated to the character throughout. He completely ignored a comedy interruption from Samay Raina, refusing to slip out of character. He even stayed in role when Alia Bhatt stepped in to call a "Cut."

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{{^usCountry}} His performance put his extensive theatre background on full display. To close out his set, Sukrut delivered an emotional poem about the true essence of being an artist, or a kalakar. The deeply moving words resonated heavily with everyone present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His performance put his extensive theatre background on full display. To close out his set, Sukrut delivered an emotional poem about the true essence of being an artist, or a kalakar. The deeply moving words resonated heavily with everyone present. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The display earned him an immediate standing ovation from the entire panel, including Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who were visiting the show to promote their new movie, Alpha. Since airing, the powerful segment has quickly turned into one of the most widely shared and talked-about. The emotional moment that touched viewers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The display earned him an immediate standing ovation from the entire panel, including Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who were visiting the show to promote their new movie, Alpha. Since airing, the powerful segment has quickly turned into one of the most widely shared and talked-about. The emotional moment that touched viewers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A video circulating online shows an emotional Sukrut breaking down in tears on stage. Balraj Ghai quickly walked over to comfort him with a warm hug, while a visibly moved Alia Bhatt gently asked him, "Why are you crying?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video circulating online shows an emotional Sukrut breaking down in tears on stage. Balraj Ghai quickly walked over to comfort him with a warm hug, while a visibly moved Alia Bhatt gently asked him, "Why are you crying?" {{/usCountry}}

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The unscripted vulnerability of the moment deeply resonated with viewers, with many calling it one of the most authentic highlights in the show's history. Fans quickly flooded social media with supportive messages celebrating the artist's hard work and creative journey.

The love for his performance continued long after the standing ovation ended. Alia Bhatt later shared a tribute on her Instagram Stories, calling Sukrut a legend, while comedian Samay Raina showed his support by commenting "Star" on Sukrut's post. Expressing his gratitude, Sukrut thanked the judges, Samay Raina, and the platform for giving him the stage to share his talent with a larger audience.

Why the new season is different

India's Got Latent Season 2 is being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The format and runtime remain the same across both platforms. Samay Raina has also made it clear that the show will remain "no filter" and stay true to its original style. The only major difference is the viewing experience. Netflix offers an ad-free version, while YouTube continues to provide its interactive comment section. New episodes are expected to drop every two weeks.

What we know about Alpha

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Meanwhile, Alpha is an upcoming action thriller and a landmark project for the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe as its first female-led film. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles.

The story follows Alia Bhatt's character, Sita, an assassin trained from childhood by Bobby Deol's character, Fateh. Unlike the mythological princess she shares her name with, this Sita refuses to wait to be rescued and instead decides to fight her own battles. She joins forces with Sharvari's character as the two super-agents take on a powerful enemy together.

Anil Kapoor is expected to play a mentor figure, while Hrithik Roshan will reportedly make a cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, linking Alpha to the larger YRF Spy Universe.

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The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3, 2026.

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