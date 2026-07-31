Prime Video's reality show Alliance brought together Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend and actor Kushal Tandon and her husband and choreographer Zaid Darbar under one roof. While many expected the two to clash, they instead became friends and have been playing together ever since. In a recent episode, Kushal kissed Zaid, and Gauahar has now reacted to their bromance.

Gauahar Khan talks about Kushal Tandon kissing Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan reacts to Kushal Tandon kissing Zaid Darbar in Alliance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the latest episode of Alliance, Kushal placed a peck on Zaid's cheek while explaining something to him. Reacting to the moment, Gauahar shared a video on her Instagram Stories and said, "To the whole world, media and everybody, when Alliance started, everyone was like Oh My God, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon are in one show and there's going to be crazy hate for each other. Ek insaan ka past aur ek insaan ka forever kaise ek show main ho sakta hai, it's going to be crazy."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, "Great casting Alliance. But aaj ki pappi was like a seal in everyone's mind. Jahan pe maturity hain vahan dosti hai bhai. maza aagya aaj dekhke (Great casting, Alliance. But today's kiss was like a seal in everyone's mind. Where there is maturity, there is friendship, brother. It was really fun to watch today)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Great casting Alliance. But aaj ki pappi was like a seal in everyone's mind. Jahan pe maturity hain vahan dosti hai bhai. maza aagya aaj dekhke (Great casting, Alliance. But today's kiss was like a seal in everyone's mind. Where there is maturity, there is friendship, brother. It was really fun to watch today)." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Gauahar further said that she was proud of Zaid for always standing up for her OG alliance, Daisy Shah, whenever someone said something against her. Decoding the game on Alliance, she also called Mini Mathur one of the cleverest players on the show. Gauahar praised Mini's intelligence and said she had been impressed by her gameplay in the house.

About Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar's bond in Alliance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the day of the premiere, Zaid and Kushal hugged each other despite their history. Later, Zaid admitted that he had been nervous before meeting Kushal. He also revealed that Gauahar had told him just one thing about Kushal before he entered Alliance: "My wife told me just one thing, that Zaid is a very good person. I trust my wife completely, without any doubt." The two have been part of the same alliance since day one.

Alliance is now in its fifth week and is set to conclude next week. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality show revolves around strategies, betrayals and gameplay. The show features Kushal, Zaid, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Vanshaj Singh, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Sohail Khan and others, who compete in daily tasks to help their teams win and secure safety from elimination. It is available to watch on Prime Video every day at 12 noon.