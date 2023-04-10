Gauri Khan reunites with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh; fans spot chappals in her car. Watch

Gauri Khan met Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who were seen in the two seasons of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. On Sunday, they all came together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence and posed for the paparazzi as they left. Gauri is an interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Maheep is a jewellery designer and wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and Seema is the ex-wife of actor Sohail Khan. Also read: Bollywood Wives meet Mindy Kaling in India, fans wonder about a cameo in Never Have I Ever. See pics

Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor pose outside Manish Malhotra's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Gauri was in a printed white shirt, distressed denims and sports-shoe inspited heels. She had her hair tied in a neat bun. Maheep was in a black shirt and denims. Bhavana was in a black maxi dress, while Seema was in a white top and a blue skirt.

As a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of them posing at Manish's house, a fan asked in the comments section, “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3 coming soon or what?” The show has been renewed for season 3, but the release date is yet to be announced. A few people also noticed chappals and a plate kept in Gauri's car. “Did anyone notice the chappals in her car?" wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, “Noticed the plate.”

Gauri had made a guest appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1 which also had actor Neelam Kothari joining the girl gang of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. and Neelam Kothari. It aired on Netflix in 2020 and was followed by season 2 last year. Gauri was seen in the second season as well.

Last year, show producer Karan Johar penned a note in which he confessed that it was cringy but a guilty pleasure. As the second season was trending at that time, he wrote, “So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So, let’s put it in perspective! Of course, it’s cringy! (And bingy) Of course it’s guilty pleasure viewing (pleasure is still pleasure). Of course, it may appear manicured and artificial (aren’t we all). Of course, it’s far from being intellectually stimulating (don’t we need a break from that at times). But you’ve got to admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them!!!! I am super proud of them!! And love them dearly!!! You can troll baby troll but it won’t stop them from Rock and Roll!!!! The show is being massively viewed and therein lies the validation! That’s what makes it fabulous.”

