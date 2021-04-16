Gayathiri: Now, I don’t even have guts to go to Dubai and shoot until the Covid crisis completely goes off

Keeping her work on hold, actor Gayathiri has left Mumbai owing to the Janta Curfew in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. She says the recent resurgence of the crisis has affected her work flow, as well as her willingness to go for outdoor shoots.

“The lockdown was expected, and that was the reason a lot of people were making plans to go outdoors. But many people don’t have that kind of budget, and some have already made their set in Mumbai, and can’t just move out. So, all the projects are either getting delayed or stalled,” Gayathiri shares.

She herself had some dub work for her web project, Penthouse, in Mumbai, and then was supposed to leave for Dubai for a Malayalam project. But now, all her plans have gone for a toss.

On one hand, the actor, 27, is happy that she is in Kerala with her family “instead of being stuck in Mumbai in lockdown where no shoots are happening”, and on the other hand, she is distressed that the projects which were just getting started after being stalled since last year, are again coming to a halt.

Opening up about how her work slate got affected, she reveals, “I was to dub for Penthouse, but now I think they will postpone it, or I will do it virtually, if it comes down to that.”

The actor, who has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali film industries, continues, “There was a Malayalam project and the crew, including the hero, had already left for Dubai. I was supposed to fly to Dubai in 2-3 days, and in fact had gotten my Covid-19 test done, too. Then, I realised that the crew had just shot for one day in Dubai and then stopped because of restrictions”.

The actor, who has featured in projects such as Ouija (2015), Jaggu Dada (2016), Raid (2018) and Ghost (2019) shared that the team stayed in a hotel for 40 days in anticipation of getting back to work.

“The producer kept paying fees, and stuff. After 40 days, they realised that it is a futile attempt, now, the producer is under so much loss because he paid for 40 days without a single day of shoot. So, I don’t have the guts to go to Dubai and shoot until the Covid thing completely goes off,” she confesses.

The actor also had two other projects in line, “but everyone is taking it slow now, and want to see how things turn out to be. So, work has been affected. I am hoping things improve soon. But, I am prepared for the worst also.”