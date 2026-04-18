Glory trailer: Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu unravel mystery deep in the heart of Indian boxing. Watch

The trailer of Netflix's upcoming series, Glory, was unveiled on Thursday. The series is set in the world of Indian boxing and combines family drama, rivalry, revenge and a murder mystery.

Glory trailer out

Glory trailer: Pukit Samrat plays a boxer in the Netflix series.

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Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Glory features a large cast including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Kunal Thakur.

The story follows a troubled family that comes together after a brutal attack on their daughter, Gudiya, and the mysterious death of young boxing star Nihal Singh. Suvinder Vicky plays boxing coach Raghubir Singh, while Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat play his sons Dev and Ravi.

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{{^usCountry}} While the show captures the raw essence of Haryana's boxing culture, the creator-director, Karan Anshuman, called it an entirely fictional story. "It is not inspired by any specific incident. No character of the show exists in reality. But there are many stories in Haryana. We spoke to everyone involved in the sport, and that reality is what you'll find throughout the script. It's not about anyone in particular, it's definitely not political," the filmmaker said at the trailer launch in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the show captures the raw essence of Haryana's boxing culture, the creator-director, Karan Anshuman, called it an entirely fictional story. "It is not inspired by any specific incident. No character of the show exists in reality. But there are many stories in Haryana. We spoke to everyone involved in the sport, and that reality is what you'll find throughout the script. It's not about anyone in particular, it's definitely not political," the filmmaker said at the trailer launch in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Divyenndu, best known for starring in Mirzapur, takes on the role of Dev, a character he describes as "pretty dark". He said, “It was not easy to portray Dev, and every day to be that dark and hyper, so much emotionally charged used to take a toll on me. But that's the job.” Pulkit Samrat added, “To be getting an opportunity to represent a sport like boxing through cinema, I think it's once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful and feel blessed.” Pulkit Samrat steps into the ring {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Divyenndu, best known for starring in Mirzapur, takes on the role of Dev, a character he describes as "pretty dark". He said, “It was not easy to portray Dev, and every day to be that dark and hyper, so much emotionally charged used to take a toll on me. But that's the job.” Pulkit Samrat added, “To be getting an opportunity to represent a sport like boxing through cinema, I think it's once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful and feel blessed.” Pulkit Samrat steps into the ring {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer was launched at a special event in Mumbai, where actor Pulkit Samrat faced off against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat in a live boxing match. The actor said that it was a "different" kind of experience to step into the ring with a real-life boxer.

“Neeraj Bhai, thank you so much for being the sport. Thank you for considering me enough to stand opposite you in the (boxing) ring for a fight for three rounds. That was really respectful,” he later said, addressing Goyat, a three-time WBC Asia Champion.

The series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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