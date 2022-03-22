Guns And Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix show, see pics

Rajkummar Rao has shared his first look from his upcoming web series, Guns And Gulaabs. The show will mark his web show debut on Netflix. It also stars his Badhaai Do co-star Gulshan Devaiah, Gourav Adarsh of The White Tiger fame, along with Dulquer Salmaan and T J Bhanu. Rajkummar is seen looking confident, sporting longer hair and sipping a campa with the help of a straw in the picture. Also read: Rajkummar Rao calls late mother his ‘hero’ on her death anniversary: 'I'll make you proud'. See pic

Sharing the film still on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Tayyar ho jaiye (get ready) because I’m coming to bring the fire in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced and directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films."

Vicky Kaushal was among the first ones to react to Rajkummar's look. He called him a “Champ” in the comments section. A fan reacted to the still with a popular slang, “10 rupe ki pepsi Mera bhai Sexy (Pepsi is worth ₹10, my brother is sexy).” A fan commented on how busy Rajkummar is and wrote, “Sir kabhi Khali nahin baith te ho kya ? Kabhi flim, kabhi ad hamesha lage rahete ho (Don't you ever sit idle? Sometimes you do a film, sometimes you do ads, you are always doing something or the other).”

Adarsh Gourav in Guns and Gulaabs.

Dulquer Salmaan also shared his first look from the show and captioned it, “Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me.” He is seen sitting on a jeep's bonnet. This would be his first web series.

Director duo Raj and DK, who had earlier delivered a hit with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man, have directed and produced the web series.

