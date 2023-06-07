Harman Baweja says he'd hide newspapers so mom wouldn't read ‘mean’ things written about him

Actor Harman Baweja has opened up about the initial years of his career saying that the 'media was absolutely unfair' to him then. In a new interview, Harman said that after his first few films, a 'barrage of harsh and mean things were written' about the actor. Earlier, several times, Harman was compared with actor Hrithik Roshan because of their physical similarities. (Also Read | Harman Baweja calls link-up with Priyanka Chopra 'part and parcel of the line’)

Harman's films

Harman Baweja was recently seen in Scoop.

Harman made his Bollywood debut with the sci-fi romance Love Story 2050, directed by his father Harry Baweja. In 2009, he featured in the sports film Victory. He was next seen in the romantic comedy What's Your Raashee along with Priyanka Chopra. After five years, he starred in Dishkiyaoon (2014) followed by It's My Life (2020).

Harman on media

In an interview with Mid-Day, Harman said, “I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written [about me]. It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially [appeared]. Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.”

Harman on Scoop

Talking about his debut web series Scoop, as an actor, Harman said, "What I loved about him was the power dynamics he gets into. When he is talking to Jagruti Pathak [Tanna’s character], he believes he is in control. But he later realises he was being played as well. His grey shades were fun to explore. There are no dialogues to suggest that he feels bad for Jagruti towards the end. Hansal and I decided to reflect that in my performance.”

All about Scoop

Scoop, helmed by Hansal Mehta, also features Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others. The series started streaming on Netflix on June 2.

Inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, Scoop traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on.

