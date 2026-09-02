Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser: Hogwarts opens its doors for a whole new generation. Watch

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser trailer: HBO has finally unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated Television adaptation of the first book in JK Rowling's series. The first season adapts Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone across eight episodes as part of a faithful, decade-long series plan. The new teaser gave fans a detailed look at the core cast, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The teaser trailer unveils iconic moments from the first book

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter.

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The sorting ceremony, where each new student at Hogwarts are assigned their house, is introduced in the opening few moments of the teaser trailer. Even as Hogwarts opens the door to a hidden world of magic and adventure, dark mysteries lurk at each corner. Harry, Ron and Hermione become friends quickly, as the teaser shows glimpses of how they were invited by Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry via a letter.

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{{^usCountry}} John Lithgow stands tall as Dumbledore, welcoming the new batch, while Professor Minerva McGonagall (played by Janet McTeer) coldly announces the rules and regulations for them all. The sorting ceremony assigns Harry to Gryffindor, earning loud cheers! The teaser also introduces Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape- watching them all from a distance. It ends with glimpses on the exciting game of Quidditch, as Harry is seen flying on his broomstick. More on the series {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} John Lithgow stands tall as Dumbledore, welcoming the new batch, while Professor Minerva McGonagall (played by Janet McTeer) coldly announces the rules and regulations for them all. The sorting ceremony assigns Harry to Gryffindor, earning loud cheers! The teaser also introduces Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape- watching them all from a distance. It ends with glimpses on the exciting game of Quidditch, as Harry is seen flying on his broomstick. More on the series {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, HBO has also shared a new description for the season, which reads: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all."

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The HBO show will premiere later this year during Christmas.

This is the second adaptation of the Harry Potter books for the screen after the multibillion-dollar-grossing eight-film series starring Daniel Radcliffe as the protagonist.

The series also stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.