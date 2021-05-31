HBO Max crashes before Mare of Easttown finale, fans bide time making memes. See best ones here

Fans of HBO's murder mystery-drama Mare of Easttown are feeling a void in their lives after the miniseries concluded on Monday morning. The seven episode series stars Kate Winslet as a grizzled detective in Philadelphia.

Several fans took to Twitter to begin an awards campaign for Winslet, who plays the titular Mare in the show, directed by Craig Zobel. "I know everyone is saying 'all the awards to Kate Winslet,' but holy s**t Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters were all mind-bogglingly good. #MareOfEasttown," one fan wrote.

Actor-filmmaker Zach Braff called the show 'a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art' and thanked 'everyone involved'. Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy tweeted, "Sending love and strength to everyone watching Mare tonight."

"The acting in #MareOfEasttown, especially in the finale, was stunning & deeply emotional. Kate Winslet & Julianne Nicholson knocked the wind out of me. Jean Smart was absolutely phenomenal as well. So well done," a fan wrote.

There were also reports of the HBO Max streaming service experiencing a crash ahead of the finale. "Congratulations Kate Winslet for being a part of two of the biggest crashes of all time @hbomax #Titanic #MareOfEasttown," one person tweeted. "Who is the mare of hbo max. i need to speak with someone in charge," another person wrote.

See some reactions here:

Through the course of its run, the show has more than doubled its weekly audience. According to TV Line, episode six raked in over two million viewers across all platforms.

The show also features Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, and others. You can read the Hindustan Times review here.