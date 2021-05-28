Kartik Aaryan rates himself above Kate Winslet as he compares himself with Rose in Titanic

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared his throwback picture, drawing a comparison between himself and Hollywood actor Kate Winslet. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a shirtless picture of himself, lying on a bed as he looked away from the camera.

Kartik likened his photo to Kate's character Rose DeWitt Bukater from Titanic. In a scene in the 1997 film, she poses in the nude and asks Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack Dawson to sketch her. He captioned his post, "Kartik Aaryan 1 - 0 Kate Winslet."

Reacting to the post, celebs as well as fans, took to the comment section. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "ufffff" to which Kartik replied, "i agree". Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, "wait am I the only one who doesn't get jt" to which Kartik said, "Titanic nahi dekhi toh kya dekha".

A fan wrote, "Looking very dashing kartik." Another said, "Undoubted Caption King." A third wrote, "Titanic part 2." "Pls stop being so hot Mr.Aaryan," said another.

In 2012, The Sun had quoted Kate as saying about the scene, "I’m not going to look. I’ll be in the bar by that point. I wish I hadn’t shown so much flesh but I was young and I knew I had things to prove.”

Meanwhile, Kartik has been sharing his old pictures with fans on Instagram. Earlier in May, he had shared a throwback picture stressing on the importance of wearing a face mask. In the caption, he wrote, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like..." In the picture, Kartik could be seen posing right in front of a dinosaur sculpture while putting his head inside the dinosaur's mouth.

Also Read | Ray teaser: Netflix's new anthology series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Watch here

The actor has been urging fans to follow Covid-19 protocols. He had tested positive for the coronavirus in March. Kartik has several projects in the pipeline including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the crime-thriller Dhamaka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON