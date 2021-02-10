Here’s why Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of Live Telecast
- Kajal Aggarwal could not sleep during the filming of her digital debut, Live Telecast, because the shoot location was 'extremely isolated' and she was scared.
Kajal Aggarwal, whose maiden web series Live Telecast is gearing up for release this week, has made an interesting revelation about why she couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of the horror series, which has been directed by Venkat Prabhu.
Live Telecast, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12, marks Kajal’s entry in the horror genre.
Talking about the experience of shooting at an isolated location, Kajal said in a statement, "I think the venue where we were shooting was perfect for this series. We shot in an extremely isolated house - which is Venkat sir’s friend’s house and this was on the top of the hill and there was nothing around us.”
“For the series, it worked really well but I haven’t slept throughout the shoot. Because I was so scared after pack-up. I would wake up petrified. It was a very frightening experience for me otherwise but I was totally in the character. I felt it on the set, off the set, I was living it,” she added.
The show also features an ensemble cast of popular actors Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others.
On the career front, Kajal is currently busy shooting for upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. Kajal replaced Trisha in Acharya a few months ago after the latter walked out of the project due to creative differences with the team.
Kajal is also looking forward to the release of long-delayed Tamil film Paris Paris, a remake of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen. The project has been completed but for reasons yet unknown is still waiting to find a theatrical release for over two years.
The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce
- Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations
- Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
