Hooked on Kim Ji Won's record-breaking k-drama Doctor X? 5 intriguing Korean medical dramas to binge-watch from Hospital Playlist to Dr Romantic

South Korean actor Kim Ji Won is back on the small screen, trading the glamour of her record-breaking k-drama Queen of Tears for surgeries and hospital politics in the ongoing series Doctor X: Mafia in White. Adapted from the popular Japanese series Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon, the medical noir premiered on October 9 and recorded its highest nationwide rating of 18.5% by its fourth episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

Hooked on Doctor X: Mafia in White? From Doctor Prisoner to Dr. Romantic, 5 Korean medical dramas to binge-watch.

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Airing on Netflix, the series follows Gye Su Jeong (Kim Ji Won), a gifted freelance surgeon nicknamed the “mad dog of the operating room” for her fearless approach. Her latest assignment takes her to Guseo University Seonam Medical Center, where director Bu Seung Gwon is struggling to keep the hospital afloat while compromising his principles. Unwilling to bow to authority or get caught up in hospital politics, Su Jeong focuses on saving lives while taking on the corrupt medical establishment known as the “white mafia”. If this medical noir has got you hooked, here are five Korean medical dramas to add to your watchlist.

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1. Doctor Prisoner (2019)

If you like watching a doctor take on powerful people, Doctor Prisoner is worth adding to your watchlist. Na Yi Je (Namkoong Min) is a skilled emergency room surgeon whose life falls apart after he is framed in a case involving a hospital chairman's son. With his medical license suspended, he loses the career he worked hard to build. But Yi Je isn't someone who gives up easily.

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{{^usCountry}} He returns with a plan for revenge and takes up a position as the chief medical director of a prison, where he builds connections with wealthy inmates and influential figures. Using his medical expertise and these newfound connections, he sets out to bring down the people who ruined his life. The series also stars Kwon Nara, Kim Byung Chul and Choi Won Young, and is available to stream on JioHotstar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He returns with a plan for revenge and takes up a position as the chief medical director of a prison, where he builds connections with wealthy inmates and influential figures. Using his medical expertise and these newfound connections, he sets out to bring down the people who ruined his life. The series also stars Kwon Nara, Kim Byung Chul and Choi Won Young, and is available to stream on JioHotstar. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Dr. Romantic (seasons 1-3)

The series follows Boo Yong Joo (Han Suk Kyu), a renowned surgeon who walks away from a prestigious hospital and starts over at the modest Doldam Hospital as Kim Sa Bu. Working with limited resources, he builds a reputation for doing what he believes is right, even when it means going against those in power. He takes young doctors under his wing, helping them become better surgeons while teaching them that saving lives matters more than personal ambition. His unconventional approach often puts him at odds with hospital authorities, especially when financial troubles and outside pressure threaten Doldam Hospital. But he refuses to let these challenges come in the way of his patients.

Across its three seasons, Dr. Romantic combines gripping surgical cases with the personal journeys of doctors learning to deal with their mistakes, insecurities and responsibilities. The series stars Han Suk Kyu, Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, while season 3 can be streamed on JioHotstar.

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3. Life (2018)

Hospital politics and the clash between medical ethics and business interests drive Life, starring Ye Jin Woo (Lee Dong Wook) and Koo Seung Hyo (Cho Seung Woo). Jin Woo is an emergency room doctor who believes patients should always come first. Seung Hyo, the hospital’s newly appointed chief executive, has a different approach, focusing on finances, efficiency and the business of running a medical institution. Their opposing views soon lead to disagreements over the hospital’s future. As the conflict grows, the series explores what happens when the responsibility to save lives clashes with the pressure to make money.

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The series also stars Won Jin Ah and Yoo Jae Myung. If you enjoy medical dramas that explore the politics behind hospital doors as much as the cases themselves, Life is worth watching. It is available on Netflix.

4. Doctor John (2019)

Doctor John offers a different take on medical dramas, following a gifted doctor whose skills are matched by a complicated past. Cha Yo Han (Ji Sung) is a brilliant anesthesiologist and pain specialist known for his ability to diagnose patients in seconds. His sharp instincts and confidence make him stand out, although his blunt nature can sometimes rub people the wrong way.

His career, however, has been shaped by a controversial case that landed him in prison for euthanising a terminally ill patient in severe pain. After serving his sentence, Yo Han returns to medicine and works alongside young resident Kang Shi Young (Lee Se Young). Together, they take on puzzling cases involving patients whose pain has been difficult to diagnose or treat. Doctor John is available to stream on Prime Video.

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5. Hospital Playlist (seasons 1-2)

Hospital Playlist takes a more personal approach to life in a hospital. Starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do, the series follows five friends who met in medical school in 1999 and later find themselves working together at Yulje Medical Center.

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Despite years of experience, the five doctors have their share of struggles, both at work and in their personal lives. Between treating patients, handling difficult cases and dealing with loss, they lean on each other to get through the toughest days. Their friendship is at the heart of the show, making even the quieter moments feel meaningful. From the makers of Reply franchise, the series captures the highs and lows of being a doctor without losing its warmth. Romance also finds its place in the story, as does the friends' shared passion for music. Both seasons are available on Netflix.