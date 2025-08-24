Demon Hunters' Ahn Hyo Seop on Indian cinema: They bring together story, music in such an impressive way

No stranger to playing the nonchalant rebel with a cause, Ahn Hyo Seop raises the bar yet again as the voice of Jinu—the enigmatic leader of the demonic boy band Saja Boys, in Netflix’s mega hit K-Pop Demon Hunters. Ahn Hyo Seop raises the bar yet again as the voice of Jinu

The animated musical has not only smashed viewing records, becoming the biggest hit of the summer, but is already being tipped as a contender for Oscar gold. Its soundtrack, especially the songs Golden and My Idol, has also been climbing charts worldwide.

“The phenomenal response has been overwhelming,” says Ahn Hyo Seop in an exclusive chat.

He adds, “I’ve always approached work by giving my best rather than picturing how it might turn out or how people might respond. I honestly didn’t expect this much love. What I did hope was that the joy I felt while working on it would come across. Seeing the story and the music reach people, being loved, and bringing joy, that’s something I’m simply grateful for. I’m also really glad to be able to share this interview with the media in India.”

Also Read | Korean actor IU on her global fanbase: I had no idea I was popular in India

Breathing life into Jinu

Jinu’s story, one time human whose avarice leads him to making pact with a demon for fame and fortune, only to lose his family and transform into a demon, intrigued the actor for its paradox.

“When I first got the call from the team, I was very excited to be a part of an animated film,” he recalls. “And as I had remote meetings with them, I got to know the character in more detail, and I felt the charm of Jinu, how he carries mystery but also has weak spots with his inner scars. He’s someone where the past and present, inner pain and outer glamour all exist together.

He further adds in order to understand the character, he tried relating to his personal experiences.

“Everyone has mistakes and choices that we want to undo, and I felt that Jinu wasn’t any different. I try to think of my personal mistakes to realize how much I wanted to hide those choices and also realize that facing them is the only way to overcome them.”

The challenge of voice acting

K-Pop Demon Hunters marks the actor’s first foray into voice acting. A longtime animation fan, he found the experience enriching, even if a little unfamiliar.

“All I had to do was break down Jinu’s character and really focus on it. Although, since I had to deliver only through voice, details really mattered,” he explains. “I sometimes had to exaggerate a little more, or try to express the lines more aggressively to deliver the emotions through the character. And I don’t know if it’s just me, but I felt like in animated films, you can express a lot more and it still looks natural.

“It was a fun experience because I had no barrier when playing with the lines, and I tried to take different approaches. Thankfully, directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans helped me find the balance of the character. I just love everything about Jinu and was happy to be part of his voice.”

He calls the project creatively fulfilling: “When I first got the script, Jinu was just on paper. But as I progressed, I was able to see some drawings of Jinu and the world, and later some cut animated videos. Through those hints, I was able to create Jinu in a way that only I could. This story speaks broadly about loving ourselves, loving our mistakes, and moving forward. I am simply grateful to see the happy faces of K-Pop Demon Hunters fans.”

Relatable parallels

Despite voice acting often being seen as “isolating,” Ahn found the process grounding.

“It didn’t feel isolating to me. It felt like another space where I could focus more. I could also feel how much unseen work unfolds through the process, so I didn’t feel lonely at all. I don’t want to set limits on what I do. I try to stay open to everything that moves my heart.”

Does he see himself in Jinu? He laughs. “I mean, Jinu is a fun character. He can be mean sometimes, and I am also like that when I am with my close friends. I tend to joke around a lot with them. Also, I feel like I am kind of the guy who doesn’t talk a lot about myself. I try to keep it in, I try to endure everything inside me, and that part was very relatable to Jinu’s past agony.”

A world of fantasy and reality

The show follows the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x, who moonlight as demon hunters and find their fiercest adversaries in the boy band Saja Boys, led by Jinu.

“The passion of K-pop, its fan culture, and the intensity within it felt real,” Ahn says. “As the title suggests, K-Pop Demon Hunters uses K-pop as a narrative form and as a central tool in the universe. With the supernatural setting, it creates a unique and interesting world.

“I also think the team did a great job incorporating K-pop songs into the movie—these are the songs you can actually hear in the K-pop scene right now. They did a great job bridging real culture and the fantastical world. The design, story, and visuals all fit in perfectly, and that’s why I think it had a tremendous impact on the viewers.”

Drawing from his own journey

The 30-year-old Korean-born actor, who spent part of his youth in Canada, has built a global fanbase over a decade as both an actor and singer. He had initially begun his journey as a K- pop trainee before moving into acting, did he recall any of his own experiences?

“The film shows many parts of K-pop culture—fan sign events, variety shows, performing on stage. Since I grew up with this culture, it felt very natural to me. It’s a very competitive industry, and you really have to prove yourself as an artist. That sometimes leads you to question who you really are, and what helps you push through is the love of the fans.

“For me too, when I started this project, of course it was very intriguing, but on the other hand, I wanted to show my gratitude to the fans who support me around the world, and to bring them joy.”

Also Read | Hwang In-youp: If I ever get a chance to visit India, I’d love to experience authentic curry

Balancing stardom with responsibility

He describes himself as a resilient actor. But, does his stardom as well as the global popularity of K-dramas shape the kind of stories he chooses? Ahn Hyo Seop answers thoughtfully.

“I can’t say it has no influence. I’ve experienced that sometimes the messages I wanted to share have reached people, and I felt that I had an impact on them. Some have told me they gained courage and strength through the work, and some said they were able to overcome obstacles in life through my projects. That gives me a lot of energy, but at the same time, it also gives me the weight of responsibility.

“As an actor, I try to take on roles or projects that intrigue me or look fun, but at the same time, I cannot help but think about how my fans or the viewers will react. Sometimes, I might also play villains who are the target of criticism. But I just want to tell stories about the lives we live. Overall, I just want to be an actor who can be part of people’s good experiences.”

Love for Indian cinema

On the subject of international stardom, he reveals his admiration for Indian films—particularly Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.

“I’ve come across many Indian films that bring together story, music, and performance in such an impressive way. The deep philosophy and the emotions they convey, from joy to sorrow, have truly resonated with me. I’m also a fan of Indian cinema.”

What’s next?

Fresh off the release of his fantasy-action film Omniscient Reader, Ahn is already back on set filming the romantic comedy Sold Out Again Today, which he describes as “a heartwarming story that the world needs.”

And if there were ever a film on his life? He flashes a smile: “I’d call it How to Love.”