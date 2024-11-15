Hwang In-youp: If I ever get a chance to visit India, I’d love to experience authentic curry

As an actor, Hwang In-youp loves to view life through the lens of his on-screen characters. In his latest outing – the ongoing South Korean drama Family By Choice – he plays the practical yet distant Kim San-ha, who keeps his sensitive side carefully guarded. The SLL show is a heartwarming tale of three childhood friends, whose close bond gets complicated as they step into adulthood. It also features actors Bae Hyeon-seong and Jung Chae Yeon in prominent roles. In an exclusive interview with HT City, Hwang In-youp, who is known for performances in shows like 18 Again, True Beauty, The Sound of Magic and Why Her, talks about being charmed by the unique premise of Family By Choice, his journey as an actor, and his love for the Indian curry. Hwang In-youp(Photo: SLL/ Family By Choice)

Family By Choice is fresh, charming and entertaining. When you heard the story, what was the one thing that made you want to be a part of it?

I was captivated by the story of a family coming together to support, comfort, and heal one another, despite not being bound by blood. But what intrigued me even more was how the theme of family was intertwined with elements of youth, melodrama, and humanism. (My character) Kim San-ha is someone who has matured fast due to the childhood pain he experienced from his family. Though he may seem a bit rough around the edges, he's very warm and sensitive deep inside. His actions reveal his compassionate nature. I find the way he cares for his family and protects his loved ones both admirable and inspiring. I wanted to portray a character who shows his love and care through action, not just words, and I hope that sentiment shines through to the viewers.

Kim San-ha is a practical young man. Though he carries a lot of emotional baggage, he is strong-willed. While portraying him, what was the one aspect of his character that you focused on?

Like I said earlier, Kim San-ha may appear cold on the outside, but he is warm-hearted beneath the surface. He is the kind of friend who speaks through actions rather than words, so I have made an effort to emote more through my eyes. I often asked myself, ‘What would Kim San-ha do in this situation?’ and tried to think and act as if I were him, bringing his essence to life as naturally as possible.

In real life, are you anything like Kim San-ha? Also, as an actor, is it important for you to relate to your characters, or do you look for characters who are different from you?

I have felt most closely connected to Kim San-ha, as he is very similar to me — slightly cold and reserved on the surface, yet warm deep inside. When acting, I constantly think about how I can portray a character better, not just through words, but through other subtle forms of expression.

There’s an effortless chemistry between the three main characters in Family By Choice. The bond between you and Bae Hyeon-seong especially stands out. Did you all work hard at it or was it instinctive?

Bae Hyeon-seong and I are friends in real life, though this is the first time we are working together. Though he’s younger, we are both caring and respectful, and that allowed us to form a deep bond quickly. During the shoot, we often exchanged ideas and worked together to enhance our performances. Of course, there were also moments of improvisation and spontaneous ad-libs. I’m looking forward to working with him in the near future.

Hwang In-youp in Family By Choice(Photo: SLL/ Family By Choice)

You have an interesting filmography, and an impressive one, too, with your performances in True Beauty, Why Her, Sound Of Magic, and 18 Again getting noticed. How have you changed as a person and an actor over the course of these shows?

When I first started acting, just getting an opportunity to perform brought me joy and excitement. But now, as the lead in a drama, I feel the weight of responsibility. I’ve come to deeply appreciate the importance of communication with all cast and crew, each playing a part in creating the drama. Through this journey, I’ve realised that the process is just as crucial as the outcome. Moving forward, I plan to cherish every step of this journey.

You are seen as an actor who is good with intense roles, someone who can articulate feelings very well on screen. So, what is your process?

Thank you so much for the wonderful review. I truly cherish the fact that people take the time out to watch our work. That’s what motivates me to deeply analyse my characters—questioning, reflecting, and striving to truly understand them. While it can sometimes be challenging, I always find joy in the process. It’s something I take great pride in, and I look back on the journey with a sense of fulfillment and happiness.

How would you define yourself as an actor and what is the best thing about your job?

I find joy in lending life to so many characters through my performances. I find it fascinating to explore life through another’s perspective and view, stepping away from my own. The excitement of wondering what lies ahead is truly fascinating as well. Another joy comes from connecting with new people, engaging in meaningful conversations and collaborating with like-minded individuals, all working together towards a common goal.

Family By Choice has a lot of food scenes. So, which dish was your favourite? Also, have you ever tried Indian food?

The main dishes in this drama were braised beef short ribs and soybean paste stew. They were so delicious that we sometimes got carried away during the shoot and made a few mistakes! As for Indian food, curry is quite popular in Korea. Though I've tried it here, I’ve never had its authentic Indian version. If I ever get a chance to visit, I’d love to experience the real Indian curry — I’m genuinely curious about the difference!

Kim San-ha's motto is to cherish what you have. What is Hwang In-youp's motto?

I live by the motto, 'Cherish every moment,' which I feel aligns with Kim San-ha's character. In life, we often focus more on the outcome than the journey, and as a result, we sometimes overlook the moments that led us to a particular point. I strive to cherish each moment, whether it’s the outcome or the process, making the most of every experience and embracing joy. After all, these are moments we’ll never get back.