Doctor X-Mafia in White review: Kim Ji Won-led medical noir exposes corruption where saving lives is a power game

Doctor X: Mafia in White web series Cast: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hee. Director: Lee Jung Rim Rating: ★★★.5 A brilliant surgeon who refuses to play by the rules, powerful doctors protecting their positions and a hospital where connections can matter more than patients. Doctor X: Mafia in White has all the ingredients for an engaging medical thriller. Starring Kim Ji Won, who has returned after two years since her record-breaking Korean series Queen of Tears, the new K-drama opens with two episodes that waste little time introducing its central conflict. There are tense operations, bitter power struggles and a mystery that could change everything we know about its lead character. Doctor X: Mafia in White review: A fearless surgeon, a corrupt system and Kim Ji-won at her absolute best.

The plot The first episode introduces Gye Su Jeong (Kim Ji Won), a brilliant surgeon who has little respect for hospital politics. Known as Doctor X, she arrives at Guseo University Hospital and immediately clashes with the people who run it. In one of her first acts of defiance, she moves a VVIP patient out of his wheelchair to make room for a patient who needs urgent medical attention. The move exposes the supposedly paralysed VIP as a fraud and makes it clear that Su Jeong has little time for people who use their status to get special treatment. When a complicated surgery goes wrong which was planned by hospital seniors, she steps in to take charge, leaving the hospital staff stunned by her skills.

The second episode raises the stakes when the hospital has to choose between two patients who urgently need surgery. A wealthy chairman and major hospital donor is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, a young diabetic patient is fighting for her life. The hospital's management is more concerned about protecting its relationship with the powerful chairman than ensuring both patients receive the care they need. Do Yun Sik (Kim Young Min), the head of surgery, takes on Gwang cheol's operation, hoping to make a name for himself. But when he discovers that the cancer has spread further than expected, he struggles to handle the situation.

Su Jeong refuses to let the hospital's priorities decide who gets to live. She completes the young girl's surgery in about an hour before heading to the operating room where wealthy chairman is being treated. Taking over from Do Yun Sik, she manages to save the chairman as well, once again proving that her abilities speak louder than her colleagues' titles.

The episode closes with a discovery that raises questions about her past. The doctors find a medical report from seven years earlier documenting a similar high-risk operation performed by a surgeon identified as Doctor X. The patient died two months after the procedure, and the file contains a blurry photograph that appears to show Su Jeong. The revelation leaves the staff wondering what really happened during that operation and why her name is connected to it.