Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2: Is Chae Song-hwa's mystery coffee person Lee Ik-jun? Fans decode handwriting

Trust Hospital Playlist to leave every episode on a sweet cliffhanger. Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2 premiered on Thursday and left K-drama fans with an important question: Who surprised Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) with coffee?

In the last scene of Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2, a tired Song-hwa made her way to the cafeteria to grab a cup of coffee before she heads to Sokcho. Unfortunately, the cafeteria is closed. Song-hwa forfeit the idea of coffee and heads to the basement to leave the city. To her surprise, there were two cups of coffee resting on her car with a special note on each cup.

Although the episode did not reveal the person behind the sweet gesture, fans presumed it was Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk). While some attributed their conclusion to his bond with Song-hwa, there were a few who also noted that the handwriting on the cups is similar to his writing.

Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2 leaves fans questioning.

Did Lee Ik-jun leave coffee for Chae Song-hwa?

Fans are convinced Chae Song-hwa's coffee was courtesy Lee Ik-jun.

Fans' reaction comes a week after Song-hwa rejected Ik-jun's love confession.

Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2 featured a few intense moments. While Yang Seok-hyung dealt with the heartbreak of his patient losing her child during childbirth, fans witnessed an angry Ik-jun for the first time. Ik-jun declined to treat a patient, who had undergone a liver transplant twice and yet refused to end his drinking habit.

Meanwhile, the episode also touched upon racism through Lee Ik-sun (Kwak Sun-young). Ik-sun narrated an incident she experienced during a visit to a coffee shop to Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho). The professor was evidently helpless as he heard Ik-sun share her story.

On the other hand, Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) informed his friends about his relationship with Jang Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-bin). He left fans gushing when he announced that she was one of the biggest reasons he decided to give up his dream of priesthood.

According to Nielsen Korea, via Soompi, Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2 projected a strong rating. After setting a record with its first episode, Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2 recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent.

Hospital Playlist 2 episode 2 is now streaming on Netflix.