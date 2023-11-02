House of the Dragon Season 2 to premiere in 2024 early summer, here's how Game of Thrones prequel avoided strike delays

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is all set to return to screens next year with its Season 2. Variety reports that HBO chief Casey Bloys announced in a New York event on Thursday that the second instalment of the popular show will premiere in the “early summer” of 2024. (Also Read: House of the Dragon season 2 to be shorter as HBO looks ahead to season 3)

About House of the Dragon Season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere next summer

HBO greenlit Season 2 soon after House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, as it drew the largest audience for any new original series in history of the premium broadcaster with "over 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the US, based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data".

Season 2 will contain eight episodes, two less than Season 1. According to a report by Deadline, the decision is part of a long-term plan for the series, which includes HBO considering renewing the prequel spin-off of Game of Thrones for a third season as well.

According to insiders, a portion of the plot originally intended for Season 2, including a major battle, is now moving to Season 3. Sources also added that House of the Dragon is likely to run for four seasons, but that has not yet been determined.

Were there any strike delays?

House of the Dragon Season 2 went on floors at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in April. The production ran through the Writers Guild of America strike as well as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the reason behind the same was that the script for Season 2 was already locked before the writers strike began. Also, the actors were under contract with UK guild Equity instead of SAG-AFTRA.

House of the Dragon features an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon is a prequel based on George RR Martin's book Fire & Blood, which gives the history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

- With inputs from PTI

