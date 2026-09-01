Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda plays an assault victim in thriller series shot before Saiyaara

Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda made a breakthrough with her leading turn in the musical drama Saiyaara, which was released in theatres last year. Starring opposite Ahaan Panday, the film broke records at the box office and became one of the year's biggest hits. Since then, many fans have been waiting for the actor's next release. On Tuesday, Aneet announced the release of her new show Hunkkaar, which was shot before Saiyaara.

About the teaser

Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda in a still from the show.

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The teaser opens with a tight close-up on Aneet Padda's face, who introduces herself as Meenu Rawat. She is at the police station, where she reveals that she is a 17 year-old student at Baapji's Shaburi Fort in the Mahasherni School. She reveals that she was violated and assaulted by Baapji. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a police inspector who is assigned to the case, as the mystery around Baapji grows. The teaser also gives a sneak peek of the rest of the cast, which includes Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayuub, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain.

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{{^usCountry}} Hunkkaar will release on JioHotstar on September 25. ‘Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunkkaar will release on JioHotstar on September 25. ‘Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while’ {{/usCountry}}

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Aneet shared the teaser with the caption, “Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all.”

“Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar (There will be no waiting for justice when the roar of truth will rise). Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September, only on JioHotstar. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production,” she added.

Aneet's career so far

Aneet began modelling while she was still a teenager, appearing in several ads and promotional campaigns for major brands over the next few years. She debuted as an actor with a small role in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. The actor got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don’t Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.

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In 2025, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara catapulted her to overnight stardom. The YRF film minted over ₹580 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. Aneet found praise for portraying a young songwriter with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The actor will now feature in Maddock Films’ horror comedy Shakti Shalini.