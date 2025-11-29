Aneet Padda says Ahaan Panday backed her in difficult times on Saiyaara set, calls him ‘one of the best men in world’

Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda impressed everyone with their chemistry in Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama, Saiyaara. They were both seen sharing the stage at a recent award function, where they were crowned the Gen Z Icons of the Year 2025. In her speech, Aneet thanked Ahaan for backing her up on the sets of Saiyaara. Aneet Padda hypes up her best friend Ahaan Panday.

Aneet Padda thanks Ahaan Panday for supporting her

As Aneet won the award at a recent event, she expressed her gratitude. In her speech, the actor also mentioned her co-star and best friend, Ahaan, and said, “Thank you to my co-actor and my best friend, Ahaan Panday. You guys don’t realise the number of times it’s been really difficult on set, and he has always had my back. So thank you so much. And it’s the best feeling in the world to be sharing the stage with one of the best men in the world.”

The clip quickly surfaced on the internet, with many finding it cute. One of the fans commented, “They are cute. I don’t care at this point if it’s PR or whatever. After a long time, we have someone in Bollywood to ship for.” Another wrote, “Sweet girl. He truly made her feel like family.” Another comment read, “She does wear her heart on her sleeve. Cutie.”

Soon after being impressed with their chemistry in Saiyaara, fans speculated that they were dating in real life too. However, in a recent conversation with GQ India, Ahaan admitted that Aneet is not his girlfriend and said, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic—it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet. Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special.”

About Saiyaara

The film marked Mohit Suri's return to direction after his last flop, Ek Villain Returns in 2022. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician, Krish, who falls in love with a poet and budding journalist, Vaani Batra. However, things take a wrong turn after a shocking revelation, and how they still manage to stay with each other forms the crux of the film. Starring Ahaan and Aneet in the lead roles, along with Alam Khan, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa, among others in key roles, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, collecting over ₹500 crore worldwide.