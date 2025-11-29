Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recreate Saiyaara's iconic scene, share a warm hug; fans call it ‘cheesy but cute’. Watch

Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their mark this year with their romantic drama Saiyaara. They became overnight sensations upon the film’s release. The two arrived in Delhi to attend an award function and even recreated their iconic scene from Saiyaara, sending fans into a frenzy. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's still from Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recreate Saiyaara's magic

Several videos of Ahaan and Aneet from the event have surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, the pair can be seen recreating their memorable scene from Saiyaara, where Ahaan holds Aneet’s wrist as she leaves for home and says, “Abhi thoda waqt hai mere paas (I still have some time with me).” They then share a sweet hug after recreating the moment. Fans went gaga over their adorable chemistry.

One of the comments read, “It’s so cheesy but cute. Let them have their moment.” Another wrote, “Ahaan is so shy, it’s cute.” A third commented, “Krish and Vaani are back.” Another user added, “Next superstars easily.” One more comment read, “Peak Ahneet moment,” while another fan wrote, “My heart… I’m crying.”

Ahaan and Aneet were honoured as Gen Z Icons at the CNN-News18 Awards for their breakout performances in the film. While Ahaan looked dashing in an all-black ensemble for the evening, Aneet looked stunning in a mauve skirt and top.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama marked Ahaan Panday’s grand on-screen debut alongside Aneet Padda. The film became a huge success at the box office. Not only did it enjoy a bumper opening, but it also emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, collecting ₹569.75 crore worldwide.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's upcoming work

Aneet will next be seen in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe film Shakti Shalini. The film was recently announced with a teaser in cinemas, leaving fans excited.

Ahaan, on the other hand, will be seen in a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films — an action-romance starring him alongside Sharvari.