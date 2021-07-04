I am lucky enough to live my passion, says actor Radha Bhatt

Actor Radha Bhatt, who has played varied roles in projects like The Family Man- 1,Sunflower and other web series, feels when you have responsibilities to shoulder, very few among us are fortunate enough to be able to follow and fulfil their passion.

Sharing about her initial days, Radha says, “I was just 17 when I lost my father. As my mother was a homemaker, I knew after college I have to take up a job as soon as possible. So, I took up a corporate job and along with that enrolled for my masters as well as in a professional course. Luckily, between job and studies I got some time to join theatre and pursue acting. After all day’s work I used to rush to be on the stage to live my passion,” says Zindagi Ki Mehak actor.

“After clearing NET, I got a job as an assistant professor in Delhi, it was then that I got a lot of time to pursue theatre and ads. It was followed by my first TV break with the show Agar Tum Saath Ho, that too as a parallel lead, and then more work happened,” she further adds.

Radha juggles between Delhi and Mumbai for projects and prefers to keep it this way, “I actually find this arrangement much better, as work comes from both the cities and I get to do more work this way. Also, my family is Delhi- based so it’s best suited for me. A couple of films are on hold in Mumbai due to the pandemic. After a successful first season we are about to start the shoot of second season of HT Friday Final from next month in Delhi, hopefully.”

Talking about her recently released OTT series--Sunflower that is garnering positive reviews, Radha says, “My character is getting an overwhelming response. When I got associated with the show, I had no idea about my character. But my faith in the script paid off. My character of Mrs Ahuja actually did win one and all.”

Born in a small village near Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, she enjoys going back to her ancestral house there, “I have my relatives there and it’s like a vacation for me and family. Also revisiting those places is not only a break for me and my brothers, but it’s also a big family get together.”