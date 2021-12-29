I had lost all hope in 2020; 2021 gave me confidence: Priya Bapat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
For actor Priya Bapat, the year 2021 has been a real game-changer
Published on Dec 29, 2021 11:23 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

For actor Priya Bapat, the year 2021 has been a real game-changer. Bapat, a popular name in the Marathi circuit got nationwide fame due to the success of her digital series. “In January 2021, I had no idea how my work is going to get received by the people and where I’m going to be. Now in December, I’ve been recognised as an actor and that has given me a lot of confidence. It also gives me the confidence to be more patient,” shares Bapat.

Talking about the year that has gone by, Bapat reveals how she felt hopeless in 2020. “By the end of last year (2020), I had lost all hope, I didn’t know where my life would be. 2021 gave me a lot of hope and positivity. I’m more positive about the next year,” elaborates Bapat.

Taking us through the tough times Bapat shares, “There are days when you feel low, disappointed, you question your worth and have self-doubts. I started doubting my decisions. Because it’s not just your mental health, you also have to run your house. You wonder if you should do any work for money.”

However, Bapat’s husband and actor Umesh Kamat is someone who keeps her sane. “I have a great husband, who sits with me,” she shares and adds, “When I feel low and feel I’m not earning enough, he takes the charge and responsibility. It’s vice versa when he is feeling low. (So) He takes care of me emotionally which is more important than being taken care of financially. If you are emotionally sorted you can sort anything.”

Bapat is currently shooting for Visfot, her Hindi debut which many are contesting. “Everyone is like how can Visfot be your Hindi debut, it was Munna Bhai MBBS (2003),” she quips. For the unversed Bapat played minor characters in both the Munna Bhai series. “It’s not even a cameo. I was almost like a side actor in Munna Bhai. So I can’t call it an acting part,” she laughs. Ask her if she will be a part of the third film, she quickly says, “If there’s a third part happening then I’m texting Rajkumar Hirani (director) to take me in it.”

