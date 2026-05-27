Is Ella Bright dating co-star Belmont Cameli in real life? 'Off Campus' star's relationship status revealed

The on-screen chemistry between Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli in Off Campus has sparked dating speculation among fans. However, reports and recent interviews suggest that the two actors are good friends and not dating in real life.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli enjoy good on-screen chemistry in Off Campus.(X/@Filmfanatick)

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The pair play Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, respectively, in the Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s romance series. The dating rumors and emotional chemistry quickly turned them into one of the most discussed on-screen couples in recent days.

Also read: Off-Campus duo serve peak rom-com chemistry in New York

Despite fan theories, reports have stated that Bright and Cameli are close friends rather than romantic partners. In recent events, Bright spoke about the bond she developed with Cameli while filming the show.

"We’re such good friends, we have honestly the best time together, just so much laughter and fun," Bright said at the show's premiere.

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{{^usCountry}} She also described that friendship as “That’s what that connection and trust builds: such a safe space for us to be really emotionally vulnerable with each other, and that was what was really special about our relationship.” Is Belmont Cameli dating someone else? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also described that friendship as “That’s what that connection and trust builds: such a safe space for us to be really emotionally vulnerable with each other, and that was what was really special about our relationship.” Is Belmont Cameli dating someone else? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to PEOPLE, Belmont Cameli is currently in a relationship with television writer Raina Morris. The couple reportedly made their relationship public after putting up their social media posts in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PEOPLE, Belmont Cameli is currently in a relationship with television writer Raina Morris. The couple reportedly made their relationship public after putting up their social media posts in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports noted that Morris attended events connected with Cameli’s projects and has appeared together on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports noted that Morris attended events connected with Cameli’s projects and has appeared together on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ella Bright has kept her personal life largely private. Multiple reports currently describe the actress as publicly single. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ella Bright has kept her personal life largely private. Multiple reports currently describe the actress as publicly single. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart

Why fans started shipping Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli

The dating rumors intensified after fans noticed the actors’ off-screen friendship during interviews, premieres and social media appearances for promoting Off Campus.

In a recent interview, Bright said that the trust and comfort they built during filming helped strengthen their performances on screen.

The conversation around the pair also gained attention because of the real-life age gap between the actors. Bright is currently 19, while Cameli is 28.

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Despite the speculation, there is no verified evidence suggesting the Off Campus co-stars are romantically involved off-screen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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