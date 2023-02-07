Is Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man coming back? Fans predict season 3 after actor shares this update. Watch

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has seemingly teased his fans about the third season of his much-anticipated web series The Family Man. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Manoj shared a video in which he spoke to his fans. Manoj captioned the post, "Family ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara (I am coming with my family....won't you welcome me?" (Also Read | Fans want Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man season 3 as Raj & DK share pic of him and Manoj Bajpayee)

In the video, Manoj said, "Hello. Kaese hai aap sab? Bohut time ho gaya, nahi? Meri baat gaur se suniye. Iss Holi, apki family ke liye aa raha hoon, apni family lekar (How are you all? It's been a long time right? Listen to me carefully. This Holi I'm coming for your family with mine). Stay tuned." Reacting to the post, actor Shreya Dhanwanthary commented, "Arre arre"(Oh ho)." Shahab Ali posted a red heart emoji.

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans started guessing that The Family Man Season 3 might be announcing a new update of the series on Holi. A fan commented, "Family man season 3 is arriving." Another person wrote, "Family Man Most Favourite Web series ..." An Instagram user said, "Masterpiece is coming." "Shree Kant Tiwari is coming," read a comment.

Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the first two seasons of the series premiered exclusively on Prime Video and were declared hits. Recently speaking to Variety, DK had said, “As soon as we’re done with Citadel we will have to move on to The Family Man 3 because there’s a lot of people asking for it. We’re also eager to get onto it.”

Speaking with DNA India, Raj & DK said about the show, “It is happening, of course. You will hear something about it very soon. Let’s just say it’s the next in line.” The Family Man is a spy thriller featuring Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer.

Apart from Manoj, the first two seasons also starred Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Manoj was last seen in the song Kudi Meri alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience. He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama Bandaa. The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames among others.

