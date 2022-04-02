Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Is Shakun Batra’s series on Ma Anand Sheela shelved? Here’s what he says
web series

Is Shakun Batra’s series on Ma Anand Sheela shelved? Here’s what he says

Filmmaker Shakun Batra says he doesn’t focus on whether his projects, including this planned web show, are mainstream or niche.
Filmmaker Sahkun Batra directed Gehraiyaan recently.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:39 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

The most discussed project, until some time back, was Shakun Batra’s web series on the life of controversial godman Osho and his disciple, Maa Anand Sheela. Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan were rumoured to be headlining it, but the buzz fizzled out soon.

Ask him the current status of the project , and Batra says, “It’s a story very close to my heart. Of late, I didn’t have the time, as I was finishing Gehraiyaan. It is definitely something I do want to venture back. I don’t know the timing of it, I don’t know if it’s next or after that. But it remains close to me.”

Like this web series, the 39-year-old’s choice of film subjects has always been different. Ekk Main Aur Ek Tu, Kapoor & Sons and his most recent release, web only film Gehraiyaan. Does he get the advice to make more mainstream projects?

He says, “The idea is never to make mainstream, it’s always about what’s playing on my mind, what do I feel, the story I am keen to tell. I am fortunate enough to have people who will support me on my next. But I don’t know what’s next. Whether it becomes mainstream or not, I feel you don’t know it. You don’t really know when the mainstream changes. A film all of a sudden gets accepted, and that makes it mainstream.”

RELATED STORIES

He cites the example of his own film Kapoor & Sons, which dealt with subjects like LGBTQI+ and infidelity.

“It was considered extremely independent, but did much better than some films considered mainstream. So I think we have to tell interesting stories. The films I make will never be massy, mass driven or entirely independent. I exist somewhere in between. With every film, I get surprised, which side the audience will put it on,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP