Ishwak Singh reveals how he filmed intense underwater scene in Adhura, talks about his ‘incredibly thrilling journey’

Actor Ishwak Singh is receiving appreciation for his performance in the horror series Adhura also starring Rasika Dugal. He recently revealed how he underwent intense training to bring authenticity to his role. Preparations for Adhura demanded immense dedication from Ishwak. (Also Read | Ishwak Singh’s mantra to bust stress is get immersed in prep process)

How Ishwak prepared himself for underwater sequence

Ishwak Singh played the role of Adhiraj in Adhura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the actor dedicated himself to mastering an intense underwater sequence, a pivotal moment in the series. The scene required Ishwak to be dragged into the depths of a pool, creating a sense of dread and suspense.

To achieve the desired level of realism, Ishwak Singh spent over four gruelling hours in the icy cold water, demonstrating his commitment to his craft. During this challenging shoot, he immersed himself in the character, lending an authentic touch to the gripping scene. Prior to filming, Ishwak received specialized training and swim lessons from a seasoned expert, ensuring he was fully prepared for the demanding underwater sequence.

Ishwak talks about Adhura

Speaking about his experience, Ishwak Singh shared in a statement, "Working on Adhura has been an incredibly thrilling journey for me. The script is gripping, and the character I portray presents unique challenges. The underwater sequence was particularly demanding, but I was determined to give my best. I received exceptional guidance and training, which helped me execute the scene with conviction. I am excited to share this spine-chilling series with the audience."

About Adhura

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. Written by Ananya, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

What is Adhura all about

The trailer of Adhura takes on a chilling journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines - 2022 and 2007. Secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences connect a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh) and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, as the school's core is threatened, forever changing the lives of those involved. Adhura is streaming on Prime Video from July 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}