Jamtara season 2 trailer: Jamtara emerges as Chambal for cyber dacoits, phishers get innovative. Watch

The second season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is back and promises to be bigger and better with new cons and mind-boggling tricks. The trailer of the show released on Thursday and shows how politics goes hand in hand with cyber crime as young scamsters have gotten innovative and diversified phishing in Jamtara. It shows an expanded phishing world with school students being roped in to do the ground work in a massive scam. Also read: Jamtara season 1 review

The trailer shows Gudiya (Monika Panwar) contesting elections against Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sial), who believes not leaders but money runs the country. In addition to Sparsh Srivastav, who plays Sunny and Anshumaan Pushkar, who plays Rocky, Jamtara’s voice of reason, SP Dolly (Aksha Pardasany) is also back. The new season also brings in new players with Seema Pahwa as Ganga Devi and budding actor, Ravi Chahal.

Jamtara is directed by National Award winning director Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava. It is produced by by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point and will be streaming on Netflix from September 23.

Opening up about the premise of the Jamtara season 2, director Soumendra Padhi said, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code. A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible."

He further added, "This season we’ll witness our favorites fight back much like ‘David’, trying to take on Goliath (Brajesh). Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, falls through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well.”

