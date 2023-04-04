Jennifer Aniston shares she's obsessed with The White Lotus, says she'd love to be part of the show

After a four-year break from feature films, Jennifer Aniston is back with Murder Mystery 2 with co-star Adam Sandler. The first film, which featured the two as a murder mystery solving couple, was released on Netflix in 2019. Recently, while promoting the sequel, the actor expressed her desire to be a part of the upcoming third season of the Emmy award-winning series The White Lotus by creator Mike White. (Also read: The White Lotus season 3 to be set in Asia, creator Mike White hints at focus on ‘death and spirituality’)

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second season of The White Lotus premiered in October 2022; a third season was announced in November 2022. Mike has already hinted that the upcoming season could be set in Asia and will "look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality". Jennifer Coolidge returned as Tanya for its second season, while Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall and F Murray Abraham were part of its large cast.

In an interview with E! News, Jennifer shared that she enjoyed the show and wouldn't mind being called to appear as part of its ensemble cast. "I am obsessed with it," she said, adding she would be open to appearing as Tanya's sister who returns to avenge her death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Friends star also shared that she adored Coolidge. She went on to say, "I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her. Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it! I didn't! I didn't even get a call." Mike had revealed after the show won Best Limited TV Series that several A-list stars had turned down the series.

The actor had worked with Mike two decades ago in The Good Girl, which he also wrote. She shared that she was very open to reuniting with him for the acclaimed series. Jennifer was nominated for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for her performance in 2003.

Besides Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer also stars as Alex Levy on the Apple TV series The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass. The third season has already been renewed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.