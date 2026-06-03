Jim Sarbh shaved half his head every day, refused wig to look like his A Titan Story character: 'Regular life was tough'

Over the years, Jim Sarbh has somehow found himself playing characters based on real historical figures more often than not. After bringing to life diverse historical figures, such as Malik Kafur and Homi J. Bhabha, he is now set to play Titan Watches founder Xerxes Desai in the upcoming show, Made in India: A Titan Story. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times ahead of the release, Jim opens up about playing the entrepreneur, his career, and more.

Jim Sarbh on playing Xerxes Desai

Jim Sarbh plays Titan founder Xerxes Desai in Made in India: A Titan Story.

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Xerxes Desai, a protege of JRD Tata, was instrumental in creating India’s premier watchmaking industry through Titan. Jim plays him in Made in India, and the actor reveals he wore no wig to look like the balding Desai. “No wig! I had to shave my head every morning,” he tells us with a laugh. Talking about how he navigated that period with half his head shaved, Jim adds, “The regular life was a bit tough. Hats, all the time. If you choose to go bald, that’s one thing. Then you shave it all off and rock it. But this look was something else. If this started to happen to me, I would just shave everything off.”

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{{^usCountry}} 80% of my work is playing real people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 80% of my work is playing real people {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jim’s last big web series was Rocket Boys, another period drama in which he played a real-life figure, Homi J. Bhabha. “In a strange manner, I find myself answering questions about characters based on real-life people many times. 80-90% of the work I have done is playing real people, which is bizarre,” the actor says with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jim’s last big web series was Rocket Boys, another period drama in which he played a real-life figure, Homi J. Bhabha. “In a strange manner, I find myself answering questions about characters based on real-life people many times. 80-90% of the work I have done is playing real people, which is bizarre,” the actor says with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

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But despite his ‘expertise’ in playing real-life characters, he has no set process or template for approaching such roles. The actor explains, “I try to treat it based on the script and what the character’s function is based on the overall story. They may not be perfectly how they were in real life, but this is a story at the end of the day. It is based on real people, but it has to have all the elements that make it exciting. I try to view it not with the burden of the past or the real person.”

Made in India: A Titan Story also stars Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, along with a large ensemble cast including Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Kaveri Seth, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, Joy Sengupta, Viraf Patel, and Ashwath Bhatt. It begins streaming on Amazon MX Player from June 3.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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