Jugaadistan trailer: Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur and more come together for show on dark side of college life. Watch

The trailer of Jugaadistan, Lionsgate Play’s second Indian original show, dropped online. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, it has an ensemble cast including Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others.

Jugaadistan showcases the dark side of college life with the help of different characters, including a student politician who bends the rules to win elections, a budding journalist in search of a hard-hitting story and a professor who wants to weed out the examination scam on their campus.

Sumeet, who plays a student politician in Jugaadistan, called the show ‘unlike any other campus dramas that you have witnessed so far’. Arjun, who will be seen as a senior journalist investigating a crime, said in a statement, “One of the most important subjects that the show tackles is about journalists seeking the truth and not being cowed down by fear of mightier forces at play. I was instantly drawn into the world of the show because telling the truth like it is takes courage, conviction, and grit. That’s what my character exemplifies.”

Gopal called his character an “out-an-out scam artist who justifies the means to his end with quotes from iconic people.” Parambrata, meanwhile, said, “This was an interesting role for me to play. I was thrilled about playing a professor whose job is to shape the lives of students while they are in college.”

Fans reacted in the comments section on YouTube. “Fantastic cast, great trailer! Cannot wait for this to drop on 4th March!” one wrote. Another called it ‘dhamakedar (explosive)’. However, some were not so impressed. “The makers are confused about what the theme really is. This is a mixture of what is trending and I think it will be a mess,” a viewer said. “Same to same Sony LIV plus TVF ka content mix,” another wrote.

Jugaadistan will stream on Lionsgate Play from March 4.

