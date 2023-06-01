Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Hansal Mehta's Scoop, School of Lies: Web series and films to watch out for in June

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 on Netflix to School of Lies on Disney+ Hotstar, there's a lot to binge watch in June. Scoop, Hansal Mehta's much-awaited Netflix thriller is also premiering this month. The show delves into the life of a crime reporter. Yet another exciting release this month is the film Mumbaikar. The action thriller, directed by Santosh Sivan, features Vijay Sethupathi and will be out on JioCinema. Also read: Shahid Kapoor jokes how he picks films like Bloody Daddy to take out frustration on set

Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor will premiere on JioCinema this month.

From films to popular web shows and more, here is a glimpse at what's arriving on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and JioCinema this month.

Bloody Daddy on June 9 (JioCinema)

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie starring Shahid Kapoor will premiere this month. The action film's trailer saw Shahid channelling his inner John Wick and doing some jaw-dropping stunts in the course of one night.

Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal. Talking about the film, Shahid had recently told PTI, “It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well...”

Scoop on June 2 (Netflix)

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back with another web series, Scoop. A well-known crime reporter – Jagruti Vora, played by Karishma Tanna – fights for justice after the death of a fellow journalist and gets in trouble with the media, the police, and Mumbai's underworld as a result. This Netflix original series is based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

School Of Lies on June 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The main character of this Nimrat Kaur-starrer is a child. The Disney+ Hotstar thriller revolves around a young boy, Shakti Salgaonkar, who goes missing from his school and each witness has something different to say about him.

Nimrat plays guidance counselor Nandita Mehra, who arrives at the boarding school to speak with the young boys to find out more about the case. Produced by BBC Studios, School of Lies is inspired by true events, and also stars Aamir Bashir and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Extraction 2 on June 16 (Netflix)

The next installment of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction will show him on another deadly mission. Chris' Tyler Rake comes back for a new assignment protecting a gangster's family in this high-octane thriller, sequel to the 2020 action film Extraction.

Extraction 2 sees the return of director Sam Hargrave and producers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Indian actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli were part of the first film, which was released on Netflix in April 2020.

Mumbaikar on June 2 (Jio Cinema)

Mumbaikar, which is a remake of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed 2017 film Maanagaram, marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi and also stars Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey. The film chronicles the events after a wrong kidnapping takes place and leads the situation packed with chaos.

The Night Manager 2 on June 30 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The second season of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer The Night Manager will be out later this month. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl also feature in the web series.

The Night Manager is a Hindi adaptation of the British show The Night Manager, which in turn was a screen adaptation of the novel by John le Carre. The upcoming season of the web series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi.

Asur 2 on June 1 (JioCinema)

Viewers are anxiously anticipating the second season of this criminal drama series starring Arshad Warsi following the success of season 1 in 2020. While the first season aired on VOOT, the second season will premiere on JioCinema. Arshad's character Dhananjay Rajpoot will reunite with Barun Sobti's Nikhil Nair in Asur 2.

Other series and films to watch in June

Lego Ninjago on Netflix

The Perfect Find (Part 2) on Netflix

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) on Netflix

Break Point (Part 2) on Netflix

Jack Ryan (Season 4) on Prime Video

Emily In Paris (Season 4) on Netflix

Human Resources (Season 2) on Netflix

